These are the best photography awards to enter in 2025, ranked by deadline

What’s on your mind? by Jun Hu, China won first place in the Other category, in the iPhone Photography Awards 2024. Shot on iPhone 7 in Ormou Athiniou, Santorini, Greece

Wouldn't it be nice to get some recognition for your work? Not to mention winning a great prize, getting exposure, and having something impressive to put on your CV and portfolio? Well, you have to be in it to win it, as they say. So why not try your luck and make 2025 the year when you submit your images to a competition?

Many of the year's biggest contests have already passed their submission dates for this year, while others haven't yet opened for entries. But the prestigious photography contests we've listed below are all open for submissions now. And to make things easy for you, we've ranked them by their submission deadlines, with the earliest first.

Meanwhile, if you need some inspiration, check out our roundup of the best shots from photography awards and competitions in 2024.

1. Underwater Photographer of the Year

Rafael Fernández Caballero's image of a rare Bryde’s whale, seconds from devouring a heart shaped ball of bait, won 2024's Ocean Photographer of the Year category (Image credit: Rafael Fernández Caballero)

Deadline: January 4

January 4 Entry cost: From £15.

From £15. Enter here

The Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) competition celebrates the beauty, creativity and technical mastery of underwater photography. Open to photographers worldwide, it invites entries from a variety of underwater environments, including lakes, rivers, swimming pools, and even flooded mines. Prizes include cash awards of up to £1,000.

2. Sony World Photography Awards

Deadline: January 10

January 10 Entry cost: Free to enter.

Free to enter. Enter here

One of the world’s largest and most prestigious photography contests, the Sony World Photography Awards is free to enter. With top prizes including $25,000, Sony digital imaging equipment, and global exhibition opportunities, success here can be a career-making event. The 2025 edition introduces a new 'Perspectives' category, challenging photographers to craft narrative-rich series that blend genres and styles.

3. Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA)

(Image credit: Salwan Georges)

Deadline: January 9

January 9 Entry cost: €20 for three images (including one free), €10 per additional image.

€20 for three images (including one free), €10 per additional image. Enter here

The Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA) is a celebration of artistic storytelling, showcasing diverse categories such as Wildlife, Journeys & Adventures, and Street Photography. There are many good reasons to enter, including modest entry fees, prizes including cash and exhibition opportunities, and a glittering awards ceremony held in Siena, Italy.

4. Aperture Portfolio Prize

Deadline: January 10

January 10 Entry cost: Included with an Aperture magazine subscription.

Included with an Aperture magazine subscription. Enter here

The Aperture Portfolio Prize identifies innovative trends in contemporary photography, offering prizes of $5,000, a New York exhibition and publication in Aperture magazine. Exclusive to Aperture magazine subscribers, this competition provides a platform for emerging talent to achieve recognition within the fine art community.

5. World Press Photo Contest

Alina Surquislla Gomez, a third-generation alpaquera (alpaca-farmer), cradles a baby alpaca on the way to her family’s summer pastures, in Oropesa, Peru. The climate crisis is forcing herders, many of whom are women, to search for new pastures, often in difficult terrain. One of the winning images from from the World Press Photo Exhibition 2023 (Image credit: Alessandro Cinque) (Image credit: Alessandro Cinque)

Deadline: January 10

January 10 Entry cost: Free to enter.

Free to enter. Enter here

This prestigious competition focuses on photojournalism and documentary photography. Winners gain global exposure through traveling exhibitions seen by millions and inclusion in a widely distributed yearbook. Prizes include up to €10,000 and Fujifilm GFX cameras, making this a must-enter for visual storytellers addressing global issues.

6. LensCulture Photography Awards

Deadline: January 15

January 15 Entry cost: Free for one image; $35 for five or more images, $45 for a series of 10.

Free for one image; $35 for five or more images, $45 for a series of 10. Enter here

LensCulture celebrates contemporary photography, and its annual contest offers $10,000 in cash prizes, along with international exhibitions and editorial features. The competition includes a range of categories ranging from fine art to street photography and welcomes photographers of all levels. A free single-image entry makes it an accessible choice for emerging talent.

7. International Photography Awards (IPA)

Our War by Edgar Martins won the Film/Analog – Professional category in the International Photography Awards 2023 (Image credit: Edgar Martins)

Deadline: January 31

January 31 Entry cost: $40 for single images (professional), $30 for amateurs. Discounts for additional categories.

$40 for single images (professional), $30 for amateurs. Discounts for additional categories. Enter here

The IPA recognizes exceptional photography across 11 professional and non-professional categories. Prizes include $12,000 for Photographer of the Year and $6,000 for Discovery of the Year, with finalists invited to the Lucie Awards in New York City.

8. World Food Photography Awards

Deadline: February 9

February 9 Entry cost: £35 for five images, £7 per additional image. Free for students and under-18s.

£35 for five images, £7 per additional image. Free for students and under-18s. Enter here

Formerly known as the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, this contest highlights the best in food photography, from still life to food landscapes. Open to professionals and amateurs, it offers cash prizes up to £5,000 and global media exposure.

9. Fine Art Photography Awards

Deadline: February 16

February 16 Entry cost: $25 for single images (amateurs), $30 for professionals. Discounts for series and additional categories.

$25 for single images (amateurs), $30 for professionals. Discounts for series and additional categories. Enter here

Celebrating artistic innovation, this competition is open to professionals and amateurs, and offers prizes up to $3,000. With 20 categories ranging from Abstract to Wildlife, it encourages photographers to redefine boundaries and trends in fine art photography.

10. International Garden Photographer of the Year

Controluce by Gianluca Benini was The Beauty of Plants category winner of the International Garden Photographer of the Year 2022 (Image credit: Gianluca Benini / IGPOTY)

Deadline: Feb 24 (The Beauty of Belton Estate Special Award)

Feb 24 (The Beauty of Belton Estate Special Award) Entry cost: Up to 8 free image slots per adult

Up to 8 free image slots per adult Enter here

International Garden Photographer of the Year celebrates the genres of garden, plant, flower and botanical photography and is run in association with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London. The competition attracts up to 20,000 individual entries submitted from photographers all over the world. The main competition closes on October 31 every year, but there are regular main competition categories running throughout the year, two of which are currently open for entry.

11. The Spider Awards

Deadline: January 17 (early bird), March 28 (final)

Entry cost: $35 for professionals, $30 for amateurs (single image). Discounts for multiple entries.

Enter here

Dedicated exclusively to black-and-white photography, the Spider Awards honor timeless artistry in monochrome. Open to professionals and amateurs, the contest celebrates creative excellence across genres such as Abstract, Portrait, and Wildlife. Entry fees are modest, with single-image submissions starting at $30. Winners gain international recognition and a spot in the Spider Awards Winners Gallery.

12. iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS)

Deadline: March 31

March 31 Entry cost: $5.50 for one image, up to $75.50 for 25 images

$5.50 for one image, up to $75.50 for 25 images Enter here

Exclusive to images captured on iPhones or iPads, this competition proves the best camera is the one you have with you. Categories include Architecture, Nature and Travel. Top prizes include gold bars (yes, really!) and publication in the IPPAWARDS online gallery.

13. Le Prix de la Photographie de Paris (PX3)

This image by German photographer Anne Mason-Hoerter won Nature Photographer of the Year at the Prix de la Photographie Paris (Image credit: Anne Mason-Hoerter)

Deadline: February 12 (early bird), April 15 (final)

February 12 (early bird), April 15 (final) Entry cost: $30 for single images (professionals), $20 for amateurs and students. Discounts for multiple categories.

$30 for single images (professionals), $20 for amateurs and students. Discounts for multiple categories. Enter here

A prestigious European competition, PX3 celebrates a diverse range of genres, from Fine Art to Nature, and seeks to link photographers worldwide with the Paris community. Prizes including $5,000 for Professional Photographer of the Year and $2,000 for Best New Talent.

14. ND Awards

Deadline: April 27

Entry cost: $25 for single entries, discounts for additional images.

Enter here

The ND Awards celebrate artistic achievement in categories such as Fine Art, Portrait and Wildlife. With total cash prizes of $10,000, this competition offers global exposure and is open to professionals and amateurs.

15. CEWE Photo Award

Deadline: May 31

May 31 Entry cost: Free to enter.

Free to enter. Enter here

The world’s largest free photography competition, CEWE invites photographers to share images under the theme "Our World Is Beautiful." Prizes include a €10,000 trip and €5,000 in photography equipment, making this contest an excellent opportunity for photographers of all levels.

16. Drone Photo Awards

Paul Mckenzie won in the ‘Series’ category of the Drone Photo Awards 2024 for his images of Lesser Flamingos. (Image credit: Paul Mckenzie)

Deadline: June 15

June 15 Entry cost: Free to enter.

Free to enter. Enter here

Part of the Siena Awards initiative mentioned above, this contest focuses on aerial photography and videography. Categories include Urban, Nature, and Sport. Winners receive €500 in photography equipment and global exhibition opportunities during the Siena Awards Festival.

17. Chromatic Photography Awards

Deadline: July 20 (early bird), October 26 (final)

July 20 (early bird), October 26 (final) Entry cost: $25 for single entries (amateurs), $35 for professionals. Discounts for multiple categories.

$25 for single entries (amateurs), $35 for professionals. Discounts for multiple categories. Enter here

Dedicated to color photography, this contest features 20 categories and offers cash prizes of $2,000 for professionals and $1,000 for amateurs. Winners gain global recognition and publication in the Chromatic Awards Official Book.

See the top winning photos from last year's awards