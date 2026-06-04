On-camera flashes tend to create harsh shadows that are unflattering for portraits, but off-camera flash is not only challenging to learn, but also bulky to pack. But retro-styled light maker Harlowe has an unusual solution: a flash with “legs.”

The Harlowe Pocket Flash is a small camera flash that also doubles as a constant LED light for video. But what caught my eye – and immediately reminded me of the classic bionic detective Inspector Gadget – is that the little flash has legs.

I’m a portrait photographer, and on-camera flash tends to be unflattering for this genre (unless you’re intentionally going for a retro look or a paparazzi feel). But learning off-camera flash is a challenge, and packing one takes up a lot of space in my bag – not to mention requiring a light stand.

Harlowe’s solution is to give the Pocket Flash a lift system. By putting the light a bit higher than the camera lens, Harlowe says the flash creates shadows that are angled in a more flattering way – and it also helps fix the common problem of reflections on glasses.

(Image credit: Harlowe)

The Z-lift system raises the flash about four centimeters (about 1.5 inches) from the hot shoe slot. That’s not a lot – larger pro hot shoe flashes will also sit a bit higher than the hot shoe flash. But the Z legs also look like it gives the small flash the ability to tilt and bounce – two features that will help create even more flattering light. The flash also supports magnetic diffusion domes and colored gels for more flexibility.

The Harlowe Pocket Flash doesn’t solve problems that high-end lighting gear already solves, but the ability to shoot higher, tilt, and bounce are features that are difficult to find on pocketable budget flash systems. The flash weighs just 125g or 4.4oz, which Harlowe boldly claims is less than some of the larger telephoto lens caps.

As an added bonus, the flash is also capable of continuous output, so it can be used as a video light too, or to check the angle of those shadows before shooting stills.

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harlowe) (Image credit: Harlowe) (Image credit: Harlowe)

The USB-C rechargeable battery is good for up to 700 full-powered flashes, while photographers can dial down the intensity to as low as 1/64th power. As a continuous LED, the light can run between two to seven hours, depending on the brightness levels.

Small flashes aren’t as powerful as larger setups, but the Pocket Flash offers 2W in standard mode and 4W in boost mode. The color temperature of the light is also adjustable from 2700K to 6500K.

The Harlowe Pocket Flash launches at a $150 / £114 / CA$211 list price, but it’s also available in a Creator Kit with diffusers, gels, bounce cards, and a case for $199 / £152 / CA$281. The new flash is available directly from Harlowe as well as from retailers, including B&H in the US.

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