This is why two of photography’s biggest camera brands disappeared entirely

The Konica Minolta 7D DSLR from 2004 is the ancestor of every Sony interchangeable camera around today

When I was young, Konica and Minolta were two, separate, long established photographic titans. My mother owned a Minolta film SLR, which for many years was the most ‘proper’ camera in our household, and, in the early 2000s, Konica manufactured and released some of the coolest, well-reviewed digital compacts as part of its Digital Revio line-up. In parallel, Minolta also had its own inventively named ‘DiMAGE’ digital camera series.

But for a couple of decades, both brands disappeared. At least until the Minolta brand recently and mysteriously re-appeared for compacts licensed for sale in the States. So, what happened?

For camera manufacturers, the landscape of the early 2000s was something like the Gold Rush, as digital caught the public imagination, photographers ditched their film cameras to invest in a whole new system, and digicam sales went through the roof. Faced with stiff competition, as not just traditional camera companies but electronics giants and even computer manufacturers – remember HP cameras anyone? – wanted their slice of the ‘action’, it was inevitable some brands would get trampled underfoot.

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Faced with an existential threat, Konica and Minolta merged in 2003. Despite some great products in their respective Digital Revio and ‘DiMAGE’ ranges, there were larger industry rivals in Canon, Nikon, Ricoh et al they needed to see off. Minolta was also reportedly carrying major debt, having failed to halt the erosion of its traditional film technology business and replace any loss with a digital equivalent. In essence, the merger allowed for cost cutting.

Konica Pop compact camera from 1982 (Image credit: Alamy)

Minolta SRT 101 - a popular SLR from the 1960s (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, unfortunately it was to prove a short-term solution. Konica Minolta exited the photography industry completely at the start of 2006, seeking instead to pivot towards office equipment and healthcare instruments. It proved something of a noble and bittersweet demise for one of photography’s most recognisable brands, however, as Sony acquired Konica Minolta’s camera division and piggybacked on its proven tech to launch its own successful line of Alpha branded DSLRs the same year.

I watched as the loss of one established brand enabled Sony to quickly gain share of a market it wasn’t already part of. The go-faster boost it gave the electronics giant also enabled Sony’s subsequent mirrorless camera development and dominance.

So, if you’re a Sony user today, I reckon you owe a degree of gratitude to the engineers of the vanquished Konica Minolta.

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When writing this article, I pondered to myself whether we’d yet see the Konica Minolta brand resurface somewhere.

After all, the Kodak, Polaroid and Yashica camera brands have been licensed out to third party manufacturers and are selling again in 2026. Experience has taught us there is value in heritage brands.

While I very much doubted Sony would want to license out the name, a fellow DCW scribe alerted me to the fact that compacts and camcorders bearing the ‘Minolta’ name had recently appeared in the USA, sold by retailers including the venerable B&H Photo.

Due to the quirks of trademark law, a California-based company, JMM Lee Properties, had claimed the formerly abandoned name and was now licensing it out.

So, while Konica Minolta is very much retired, we can now buy cameras that appear to indicate a relationship with one half of the partnership, but which are, in fact, nothing to do with the original Minolta.

It’s an intriguing twist in a long-running tale.