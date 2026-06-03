The award-winning image shows a beautiful Milky Way above a town in New Zealand and is the result of 33 exposures

An award-winning astrophotographer endured steep snow-covered slopes, ice, and freezing alpine winds to capture a rare view of the Milky Way above New Zealand's Remarkables mountain range near Queenstown. The image reveals a vivid and clear night sky that most people beneath those lights will never see.

The photograph, titled Night at the Remarkables by Tom Rae, shows the Milky Way arching over rugged peaks, with the flow of Queenstown's lights visible below. It's a visually striking capture that combines the galaxy with human presence.

His physically demanding expedition into harsh alpine conditions was now rewarded. The image has been selected for Capture the Atlas' 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year collection – a collection that celebrates some of the world's best night-sky photographs.

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The story behind 'Night at the Remarkables'

Rae captured the night sky with the Nikon Z6a astro camera, combined with the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 Art wide-angle lens (Image credit: Sigma)

Gear: Nikon Z6a + Sigma 28mm f/1.4 Art

Accessories: iOptron Skyguider Pro star tracker



Exposure:

Sky: 21 x 30sec, f/2.5, ISO 1600

Foreground: 12 x 30sec, f/2.8, ISO 1600 (+ 1 x 0.5sec, f/3.2, ISO 1600 for city lights)

Rae explains, "The winter Milky Way arch sets above the rugged Remarkables Range in the Southern Alps, while the lights of Queenstown, New Zealand, glow far below.

"That distant glow tells a larger story. Most people beneath those lights will never see this sky. Light pollution continues to erase the universe from view, even in places that still feel remote.

"There is something surreal about watching the quiet, ancient light of the Milky Way above a place filled with motion, noise, and activity.

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"Clouds and conditions shifted constantly, and the final result remained uncertain until the image came together many days later.

"For one brief moment, everything aligned: mountain, light, and the fading presence of the Milky Way above."

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