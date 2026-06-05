6 lenses are vanishing from the Japanese market – including a 2024 release

Consina confirms the end of production for six optics across two camera systems

Cosina Japan has confirmed the discontinuation of six Voigtländer lenses across Nikon Z and Leica M (VM) mounts. The affected optics will remain available only until current stock is exhausted, marking the end of production for Japan.

Voigtländer, manufactured by Cosina, is known for its premium lenses that blend classic optical design with modern digital compatibility – especially striking in apochromatic sharpness and rendering.

The discontinuations appear to be a product line refinement and a shift towards updated versions. However, one optic was just launched in 2024: the 28mm f/1.5. 28mm f/1.5 Asph Type I from the vintage line.

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Discontinued products

Nikon Z mount

The Voigtländer D23mm f/1.2 Nokton Z adds extra nostalgia and some rich heritage to the Nikon Z fc, and other Z DX system cameras (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Voigtländer Nokton D23mm f/1.2

Voigtländer Nokton D23mm f/1.2 Voigtländer Nokton D35mm f/1.2

Voigtländer Nokton Macro Apo-Ultron D35mm f/2

Leica VM mount

£829 The successor model to the Voigtlander Nokton 28mm f/1.5 Vintage Aspherical Type I is available for $1,049 (Image credit: Cosina)

Voigtländer Nokton Vintage Line 28mm f/1.5 Asph Type I

Voigtländer Nokton Color-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 Asph Type I

Voigtländer Nokton Apo-Skopar 90mm f/2.8

The Type II versions of the Voigtländer Nokton Vintage Line 28mm f/1.5 and Color-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 remain in production and continue the lineup.

US + UK availability

While these Voigtländer lenses are still available at some US and UK retailers, their discontinuation in Japan typically signals that availability will gradually decline worldwide.

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