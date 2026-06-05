6 lenses are vanishing from the Japanese market – including a 2024 release
These Nikon Z and Leica M mount Voigtländer lenses have officially been discontinued in Japan
Cosina Japan has confirmed the discontinuation of six Voigtländer lenses across Nikon Z and Leica M (VM) mounts. The affected optics will remain available only until current stock is exhausted, marking the end of production for Japan.
Voigtländer, manufactured by Cosina, is known for its premium lenses that blend classic optical design with modern digital compatibility – especially striking in apochromatic sharpness and rendering.
The discontinuations appear to be a product line refinement and a shift towards updated versions. However, one optic was just launched in 2024: the 28mm f/1.5. 28mm f/1.5 Asph Type I from the vintage line.
Discontinued products
Nikon Z mount
- Voigtländer Nokton D23mm f/1.2
- Voigtländer Nokton D35mm f/1.2
- Voigtländer Nokton Macro Apo-Ultron D35mm f/2
Leica VM mount
- Voigtländer Nokton Vintage Line 28mm f/1.5 Asph Type I
- Voigtländer Nokton Color-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 Asph Type I
- Voigtländer Nokton Apo-Skopar 90mm f/2.8
The Type II versions of the Voigtländer Nokton Vintage Line 28mm f/1.5 and Color-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 remain in production and continue the lineup.
US + UK availability
While these Voigtländer lenses are still available at some US and UK retailers, their discontinuation in Japan typically signals that availability will gradually decline worldwide.
🇺🇸 US
🇬🇧 UK
Voigtländer Nokton D23mm f/1.2
- $499 at Amazon (Low Stock)
- £649 at Wex (Special Order)
- £649 at Park Cameras (Low Stock)
Voigtländer Nokton D35mm f/1.2
- $649 at B&H (Special Order, expected delivery 4-6 months)
- £549 at Wex (Limited Stock)
Voigtländer Nokton Macro Apo-Ultron D35mm f/2
- $749 at Adorama (Limited Stock)
- Not listed
🇺🇸 US
🇬🇧 UK
Voigtländer Nokton Vintage Line 28mm f/1.5 Asph Type I
- £749 at Wex (Special Order)
Voigtländer Nokton Color-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 Asph Type I
- $595 (was $749) at B&H, Silver model marked as 'discontinued'
- £499 at Park Cameras (Awaiting Stock)
Voigtländer Nokton Apo-Skopar 90mm f/2.8
- Not listed
- £699 at Park Cameras (Awaiting Stock)
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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