Canon's pro flagship camera is now in stock, but are you ready to spend $6,299 on the EOS R1?
Canon's ultimate flagship now has "in-stock" status - But are you ordering one?
After months of anticipation, the Canon EOS R1 officially landed, and for photographers who have been eagerly waiting, now is the time to act.
Canon’s new flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, built to deliver cutting-edge performance tailored for sports, wildlife, and photojournalism is now in stock at either B&H or Adorama, making this your chance to secure one before availability becomes an issue.
Now in stock. The Canon EOS R1 is a sports or photojournalist's dream camera built for speed and precision this camera tackles it all while delivering 24MP stills at 40FPS and is capable of 6K 60p RAW & 4K 120 10-Bit Internal Video.
At the heart of the R1 is its brand-new 24.2-megapixel back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, designed for rapid readout speeds, improved low-light performance, and minimal rolling shutter distortion. Canon has paired this with its Digic X processor and a new Digic Accelerator, boosting image processing power and enabling deep-learning upscaling to generate stunning 96MP images. The result is a camera that offers both exceptional image quality and blazing-fast performance.
Autofocus is where the R1 truly excels. Powered by advanced deep-learning algorithms, the camera intelligently identifies and tracks subjects with unparalleled accuracy. A new Action Priority mode predicts movement, ensuring sharp focus in the most dynamic situations. Whether capturing fast-paced sports, unpredictable wildlife, or high-stakes news moments, the R1’s autofocus system is built to deliver.
Speed is another key selling point. The electronic shutter shoots up to 40 frames per second, making it one of the fastest cameras in Canon’s lineup. For videographers, the Canon R1 offers 6K RAW recording at up to 60fps, 4K at 120fps with audio, and Full HD at 240fps, making it a powerhouse for both photography and video production.
The Canon R1 is positioned as a true flagship for serious professionals. While it may not be for everyone, those who need speed, reliability, and cutting-edge technology will find it an indispensable tool.
Given the demand and Canon’s history of supply shortages on high-end models, securing one now is highly recommended before stock runs out. If you've been waiting for the ultimate mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R1 is finally here—don’t miss your chance to own one.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.