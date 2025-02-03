Canon's pro flagship camera is now in stock, but are you ready to spend $6,299 on the EOS R1?

After months of anticipation, the Canon EOS R1 officially landed, and for photographers who have been eagerly waiting, now is the time to act.



Canon’s new flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, built to deliver cutting-edge performance tailored for sports, wildlife, and photojournalism is now in stock at either B&H or Adorama, making this your chance to secure one before availability becomes an issue.

$6,299 at BHPhoto Now in stock. The Canon EOS R1 is a sports or photojournalist's dream camera built for speed and precision this camera tackles it all while delivering 24MP stills at 40FPS and is capable of 6K 60p RAW & 4K 120 10-Bit Internal Video.

At the heart of the R1 is its brand-new 24.2-megapixel back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, designed for rapid readout speeds, improved low-light performance, and minimal rolling shutter distortion. Canon has paired this with its Digic X processor and a new Digic Accelerator, boosting image processing power and enabling deep-learning upscaling to generate stunning 96MP images. The result is a camera that offers both exceptional image quality and blazing-fast performance.

Autofocus is where the R1 truly excels. Powered by advanced deep-learning algorithms, the camera intelligently identifies and tracks subjects with unparalleled accuracy. A new Action Priority mode predicts movement, ensuring sharp focus in the most dynamic situations. Whether capturing fast-paced sports, unpredictable wildlife, or high-stakes news moments, the R1’s autofocus system is built to deliver.

(Image credit: Canon)

Speed is another key selling point. The electronic shutter shoots up to 40 frames per second, making it one of the fastest cameras in Canon’s lineup. For videographers, the Canon R1 offers 6K RAW recording at up to 60fps, 4K at 120fps with audio, and Full HD at 240fps, making it a powerhouse for both photography and video production.

The Canon R1 is positioned as a true flagship for serious professionals. While it may not be for everyone, those who need speed, reliability, and cutting-edge technology will find it an indispensable tool.



Given the demand and Canon’s history of supply shortages on high-end models, securing one now is highly recommended before stock runs out. If you've been waiting for the ultimate mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R1 is finally here—don’t miss your chance to own one.