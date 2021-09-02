Your favorite Canon camera has just got more expensive

With minimal fanfare or fuss, it appears that Canon has raised the prices of many of its products, including the Canon 5D Mark IV. This popular DSLR's price has recently been raised by $200 from $2,499 to $2,699 – but it's not the only one. Apparently, multiple RF mount lenses have also seen their price increase by $100.

The Canon PowerShot SX620 has also become more expensive, with its price going form $299 to $319. While $20 might seem insignificant next to a $200 increase, the difference in percentage is actually quite similar, with a 6.7% rise for the SX620 and an 8% rise for the 5D Mark IV.

According to PetaPixel, which first reported this development, both the Canon 5D Mark IV and the Canon PowerShot SX620 were available at their lower prices as recently as the end of August.

The RF mount lenses that seem to have had their price increased include the RF 70-200mm f/2.8, RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1, RF 24-70mm f/2.8, RF 28-70mm f/2, RF 50mm f/1.2, RF 15-35mm f/2.8, RF 85mm f/1.2 DS and the RF 85mm f/1.2. As reported by PetaPixel, this might not be a complete list of all of the affected products and "all of the lenses above were shown as out of stock or on backorder at the time of publication".

Apparently, these price changes could be due to the ongoing global pandemic and the associated costs that it's causing, such as production delays and increased air freight expenses. Canon isn't the only camera manufacturer to experience pandemic-induced shortages and production delays, as both Sony and Nikon have struggled to keep their products on shelves recently as well.

It's unclear whether these products will be the only ones affected, or whether Canon will increase the price of other cameras and lenses as well.

