Yongnuo launches its first Fujifilm lens - and it has a built-in screen

By Chris George
published

New Yongnuo YN50mm F1.8X DA DSM PRO for Fujifilm X mount is a fast, affordable portrait lens

Yongnuo YN50mm F1.8X DA DSM PRO for Fujifilm X mount
(Image credit: Yongnuo)

Yongnuo has launched its first lens for the Fujifilm X-mount. The YN50mm F1.8X DA DSM PRO lens not only offers autofocus, but also offers a small OLED information panel (like that seen on some Nikon Z lenses).

Taking the APS-C sensor size of Fujifilm mirrorless cameras into account, the new lens offers an effective focal length of 75mm, making this an affordable, fast portrait lens with its f/1.8 maximum aperture. 

The LED panel is also a first for Yongnuo - but only appears to show the set aperture. But this pairs cleverly with a switch that converts the manual focus ring into an aperture control ring. Other lens manufacturers that have lenses with similar info panels include Zeiss, Viltrox, and Nikon.

(Image credit: Yongnuo)

(Image credit: Yongnuo)

The short-telephoto lens is constructed from 11 elements in eight groups, and has a nine-bladed diaphragm. It can focus down to 0.45m, and has a USB-C connector to facilitate firmware updates. It measures 68x85mm and weighs in at 387g. There is a front 58mm filter ring, and the lens is supplied with a lens hood.

Fujifilm opened up its lens mount to third-party manufacturers in 2020 - a move that has greatly increased the range of primes and zooms available for the X-mount. Other manufacturers making Fujifilm mirrorless AF lenses include Sigma, Tamron, Tokina, and Viltrox

The Yongnuo YN50mm F1.8X DA DSM PRO is on sale through Yongnuo's website for $265. 

See also our guide to the best Fujifilm lenses

