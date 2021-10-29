Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus charges up phone in just 15 minutes!

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, where the standout feature is the 5G camera phone’s 120W fast charging, which shows the 4,500 mAh battery who is boss by charging to full capacity in about 15 minutes. At the launch event, Xiaomi demonstrated just how breathtakingly fast this is by having a performer on stage holding his breath for 15 minutes and 5 seconds, while a Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus was charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Camera

The main 108MP camera on the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus features a Samsung HM2 sensor is borrowed from the predecessor Redmi Note 10 Pro. An 8MP ultrawide camera with 120 degree field of view and a 2MP telemacro camera, complete the setup on the back. There’s also a front-facing camera with 16MP sensor, which shows itself with a very small selfie camera punch-hole on the front, measuring just 2.96mm in diameter.

The new phone has decent specs all round and is powered by a Dimensity 920 chipset and comes in 6/128GB, 8/128GB and 8/256GB memory versions. The front panel is a 6.67” AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The new phone has a 3.5mm audio jack, JBL-tuned stereo speakers and two 0.65 cubic mm audio chambers on sides, to enhance sound.

Redmi 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11

Alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Xiaomi also introduced the Redmi 11 Pro – which is identical aside from the Plus model offers the 120W fast charging, while the Pro has 67W charging and has a larger 5,160mAh battery – so still a very decent option. The more affordable Redmi Note 11 completed the manufacturer's trio of new phones released in China.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will be available from November 5, in Black, Aurora Gradient, Violet and Forest Green colors, with prices starting from CNY1,699 ($265). The Redmi Note 11 Pro will launch on the same day in Black, Aurora Gradient, Violet, or Forest Green colors, with prices starting from CNY1,699 ($265). We are awaiting to see which phones are released in other markets and when.

