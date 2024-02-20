Winning images from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 showcase life and death beneath the seas

The Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 competition provides a window into a magical world, with stunning imagery that provokes thought and contemplation.

The Underwater Photographer of the Year is an annual competition based in the UK that celebrates images taken beneath the surface of the sea, lakes, ponds, and even swimming pools and attracts entries from around the world. The outstanding quality of this year's images is a showcase of what can be achieved with a range of camera equipment, and not just the best underwater cameras on the market. This year saw 13 category winners and 4 special award winners including, of course, the coveted eponymous award.

• See our guide for the best underwater drones

This year's title of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 has been awarded to Alex Dawson for his image titled 'Whale Bones', pictured above. Dawson triumphed over more than 6500 underwater images submitted from all over the world. Whale Bones depicts a freediver examining the effects of whaling whilst diving amongst the giant skeletons of discarded whale carcasses in Greenland.

Chair of the judging panel Dr Alexander Mustard MBE, describes the image as being "photographed in the toughest conditions." He goes on to explain, “as a breath-hold diver descends below the Greenland ice sheet to bear witness to the carcasses. The composition invites us to consider our impact on the great creatures of this planet. Since the rise of humans, wild animals have declined by 85%. Today, just 4% of mammals are wildlife, the remaining 96% are humans and our livestock. Our way needs to change to find a balance with nature.”

It was not the only image to be given an award, with Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 being awarded to Lisa Stengel from the United States for her image of a mahi-mahi fish catching a sardine, taken in Mexico and titled 'Window of Opportunity'. Stengel used a very fast shutter speed of 1/3200s, and the use of her hearing to catch the decisive moment. The latest camera technology is enabling new and exciting images to be created underwater, resulting in scenes we have never seen before.

Star Attraction. Taken with a Canon EOS 5D IV and a 100mm lens in a Nauticam housing with Retra light. ( ISO 100 f/10 1/125s) (Image credit: Jenny Stock/UPY 2024)

The Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 is a UK-based competition that highlights British waters by including 4 categories dedicated to the home isles. An award for British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 was also given and this year Jenny Stock came out on top with her image 'Star Attraction'. Stock highlights the 'often overlooked' with her psychedelic image of a sea urchin taken while exploring the west coast of Scotland.

Saving Goliath. Taken with a DJI Phantom 4 PRO + 24mm (ISO 400 f/11 1/100s) (Image credit: Nuno Sá/UPY 2024)

The competition prides itself in raising awareness about marine conservation and has teamed up with the Save Our Seas Foundation to present the Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year 2024 award. Portuguese photographer Nuno Sá was this year's recipient with his photo titled 'Saving Goliath', which depicts beachgoers in Portugal trying to save a stranded sperm whale that had been struck by a ship. Although not taken underwater, it provides a great insight into the effects of life under the surface. The image gives hope that humanity still cares about our waters but also highlights the need for action.

The 2024 competition showcases the very best in underwater photography, and the full list of category winners is a sight to behold.

For more information on shooting action and adventure see our guides on the best travel drones, the best underwater cameras for fish, and the best action cameras.