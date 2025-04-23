iPhone 16 Pro Max close-up shot beats full-frame camera rivals in Photographer of the Year contest

The winning images of this year's Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) competition, themed 'Something Beautiful', were announced.

American photographer Linda Repasky has been awarded the CUPOTY title for her image 'Puddle Reflection', shot on an iPhone 16 Max Pro. In addition to winning a £300 cash prize, Linda's work emphasizes that one does not need high-end camera equipment to create award-winning photography.

Pro photographers often say that while you can invest in the most expensive and most up-to-date gear, you can't buy the talent to discover and capture captivating scenes – how true!

And this year's CUPOTY winner strongly demonstrates this point, outshining images taken with higher megapixel sensors and even full-frame cameras like the Sony A1. (Just as a comparison, the iPhone 16 Max Pro features a 48MP sensor for its main, 24mm equivalent lens while the Sony A7 full-frame camera features a stacked back-illuminated CMOS Exmor RS sensor with 50.1 effective megapixels!)

Especially in the close-up genre, this award-winning outcome might surprise some, as people often think that larger sensors with more megapixels are 'better' for capturing subjects, particularly when it comes to displaying subjects above their life-size.

While more megapixels can mean that more details get captured, the pocket-sized smartphone technology should not be underestimated. Next to the technical developments in recent years, the power of this device is that you always have it with you, and it allows you to encounter different perspectives on everyday subjects with quality.

"Linda’s picture of an autumn puddle taken with an iPhone is proof that you don’t need exotic locations or specialist equipment to capture something beautiful. By looking closely at the pavement she has revealed textures, colours and details that many of us would simply walk past. It’s a reminder to slow down and appreciate the beauty in the everyday," highlighted Tracy Calder, Co-founder of CUPOTY.

Let’s take a closer look at Linda Repasky's winning image, along with the other photographs selected by the judges for the winner's gallery.

The top three

Puddle Reflection by Linda Repasky (Image credit: Linda Repasky | cupoty.com

Winner: Puddle Reflection by Linda Repasky (American)

"In late autumn, after the leaves have fallen from the trees, the landscape shuts down and heads toward slumber. But in this tiny puddle, the reflection of a bare tree comes alive with soft colours amid a scattering of acorns and pebbles. Puddles, so ordinary and humble, and so easily overlooked, are a source of endless beauty and magic!"

Tech info

Camera: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Lens: iPhone native 1x lens (24mm)

ISO: 64, Aperture: f/1.78, Shutter speed: 1/120sec

At The Hub by Michael Friel (Image credit: Michael Friel | cupoty.com

2nd Place: At The Hub by Michael Friel (Irish)

"These tiny spiders appear for a short time during autumn. When the forecast promises a sunny day, I visit to an ornamental tree nursery in Jinju, South Korea, in the early morning and search for horizontal webs strung across upper branches at chest height.

"As the sun rises, I point the lens roughly east. When I see the rainbow refractions along the web strands (often helped by a light wind), I fire away. The spider poses proudly, never moving."

Tech info

Camera: Nikon D500

Lens: Nikon AF-S 105mm f/2.8 G IF ED VR Micro

ISO: 400, Aperture: f/6, Shutter speed: 1/400sec

Slime Moulds and Reflections by Kamilla Szava-Oberndorfer (Image credit: Kamilla Szava-Oberndorfer | cupoty.com

3rd Place: Slime Moulds and Reflections by Kamilla Szava-Oberndorfer (Austria)

"During a walk in the woods near Vienna, Austria, I found a group of Physarum sp. on a dead branch, lying on the woodland floor. On closer inspection, I spotted water droplets on some of the fruiting bodies.

"Due to their size (1–2mm) it was a challenge to find one with an interesting reflection. I managed to get a series of shots using the focus bracketing feature on my camera. This image is a result of 26 shots stacked in Helicon Focus."

Tech info

Camera: Olympus OM-1

Lens: Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO

ISO: 250, Aperture: f/7.1, Shutter speed: 1/50sec

Accessories: Tripod, flash and diffuser