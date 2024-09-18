Photographer captures stunning images of underwater kelp forests in Cape Town using Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

By
published

Explore the underwater kelp forests of Cape Town with photographer James Lowe and his Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Man sitting on rock with Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
(Image credit: James Lowe)

Looking at James Lowe’s work, it’s easy to get lost in the dreamlike serenity of the underwater scenes, almost like you can reach out and touch the marine life in front of you. 

It’s a sensory experience, you can feel the cool water and the warm sun, hear the silence and the waves, and taste the salt on your lips. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles