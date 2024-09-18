Photographer captures stunning images of underwater kelp forests in Cape Town using Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Looking at James Lowe’s work, it’s easy to get lost in the dreamlike serenity of the underwater scenes, almost like you can reach out and touch the marine life in front of you.

It’s a sensory experience, you can feel the cool water and the warm sun, hear the silence and the waves, and taste the salt on your lips.

Whale sharks, orcas and penguins appear in his portfolio, but it is the underwater metropolis of the kelp forests of Cape Town that make up the bulk of his work.

“It’s a three dimensional diving experience,” said Lowe, “The kelp is moving with the water so it’s like you can see the ocean's energy moving in the water.

“The fronds of the kelp canopy often partially cover the sun, sending incredible crepuscular rays down to the reef. The kelp forest reef in Cape Town is incredibly colourful and diverse. When diving in kelp forests you can’t always see what’s coming, so it adds an extra level of excitement to each dive.”

Lowe got into underwater photography while working on ships, documenting the remote destinations he traveled to, and after getting his scuba license, he realized what he was missing at home.

He said:

“I was talking to my roommate at a hostel I was staying at, telling him how I'd never dived before because I lived in Cape Town and we just had cold water and kelp forests, which wasn’t that interesting.

“He almost fell off his chair, and said that Cape Town’s diving was world class. When I got home, I bought myself my first mask and fins and weight belt and went to have a look for myself. I was about 26. I started making videos with my gopro but soon got bored and wanted to take my passion for photography underwater.

The innovations in some of the best waterproof camera housings has made underwater photography far more accessible in recent years.

Lowe favors his Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, a 24-105mm lens, and a 15mm fisheye lens, and an Aquatica underwater camera housing.

“I bought the kit second hand,” explains, “Because I understand the complexities of photography I was looking for a set up kit with multiple different domes, ports and strobes. The system I found was Aquatica. It turned out to be incredibly hardy. No bells and whistles, but it’s easy to change settings underwater, and makes me feel safe taking expensive camera gear under the waves.”

As well as selling his stunning photography on his website, Lowe offers kelp forest diving experiences in Cape Town, so you can experience the underwater jungle for yourself.

Kelp forests are dotted all over the Cape Peninsula, with the long kelp growing in shallow waters and growing up to eight meters tall. The long and dense tendrils provide a safe ecosystem for many species of shark, seals and fish, making them popular dive sites.

If you’re tempted to see what underwater treasures you can find, Lowe recommends, “Go do it. I probably dive 3–4 days a week if I can. Also, compose your image before you shoot and wait for your subject to swim into your frame.”

