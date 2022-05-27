When and where to watch the Fujifilm X-Summit on May 31 2022!

The Fujifilm X-Summit is always the first place to hear about the company's latest product launches. It's a global event that's streamed live around the world – and this means that you can watch it wherever you are online too!

We know that the next one will take place on May 31 2022, and it will showcase Fujifilm’s new 5th-generation X-mount cameras. The live stream of the event will be at 2pm UK time and a live video link will appear on the Fujifilm YouTube channel here (opens in new tab) soon.

It's been 10 years since Fujifilm launched the X system with the X-Pro1 and three prime lenses, so we can definitely expect this year's X-Summit to be a celebration of that milestone. But let's not forget that the X-Summit is predominantly a place of camera and technology announcements, Fujifilm's plans for the future, and usually a few exciting surprises thrown in at the end!

Read more: The best Fujifilm camera (opens in new tab)

The X system has seen some fantastic flagship APS-C cameras: the Fujifilm X-H1 (opens in new tab) was launched in 2018, and the Fujifilm X-T4 (opens in new tab) in 2020. So, what do we expect to see announced on May 31?

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Rumors of a new X-H2 gained strength in 2021 and for many, the promise of new 5th-generation X-series cameras at May’s X-Summit is all the proof needed.

Apart from (possibly, we still don't know if any of the rumors are true) a Fujifilm X-H2 or similar, what other 5th generation candidates could we expect?

We might also get to see some new lenses, including an XF150-600mm super-telephoto zoom, which is expected some time in 2022 and is already on the Fujifilm lens roadmap (opens in new tab). This lens could prove ideal for birdwatching wildlife and sports photography, with an equivalent focal range of 225-900mm.

Is a XF150-600mm supertelephoto in development for Fujifilm X-mount? (Image credit: Fujifilm/William Chua)

Also on the lens roadmap for 2022 is a new XF18-120mm, equivalent to a 27-180mm lens in full frame camera terms. This looks like an extended zoom standard lens which might sit alongside the existing XF18-135mm and XF16-80mm lenses. The XF18-135mm lens is quite old now, and a strong candidate for replacement.

We will have to wait until May 31 2022 to know for sure what tricks (and treats) Fujifilm has up its sleeve, but this will be one X-Summit that’s worth watching. Keep checking back for the video stream link here and watch the X-Summit live with us as we blog from the event – as it happens!

Read more:

The best Fujifilm camera (opens in new tab)

The best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab)

The best Fujifilm GF lenses (opens in new tab)