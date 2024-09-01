Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (September 01)

It's been a week of leaks, launches and flagship fun, in an exciting period in imaging as we start hitting pumpkin spice season.

The first specs and a loose release window has emerged for what looks like Nikon's next camera, along with rumblings about an unexpected reworking of one of Leica's most popular cameras.

OM System dropped new significant new firmware for its duo of flagship bodies, and Canon launched a new flagship printer that is sure to make your jaw drop if you love printing your images (especially crunchy, moody monos).

And finally, Sony has updated one of its most iconic prime lenses… here are the five biggest stories of the week!

First Nikon Z50 II specs

(Image credit: Nikon)

The first specifications for the Nikon Z50 II have popped up online, with reports that the camera will be launched before the end of the year and feature a refreshed body – but familiar hardware on the inside.

The original Nikon Z50 was a capable camera that I felt got unfairly overlooked. Launched in 2019 it was the company's first APS-C camera in the Z series, offered super-compactness and performance aimed at intermediate shooters.

However, perhaps in an attempt to get its mirrorless ducks in a row in the early days, Nikon bequeathed it with some divisive specs – namely its 20.9MP image sensor. With every other APS-C camera on the market having at least a 24MP sensor, it left the Z50 feeling a bit conservative in the resolution stakes… and it looks like the same will be true of its successor…

Full story: Nikon Z50 II specs emerge – is Nikon playing it too safe?

New flagship firmware for OM System

(Image credit: OM System)

Earlier this year we reported that OM System had plans to issue a significant firmware update to the OM System OM-1 and OM-1 Mark II, and OM users will be pleased to know that it is finally here.

Firmware for mirrorless cameras comes in all shapes and sizes, from small bug fixes to adding new features that improve the camera performance.

Thankfully, the flagship OM-1 and OM-1 Mark II bodies have received what many regard as the holy grail of firmware updates: improved AF and stability, including better image stabilization for the pixel-shift Handheld Hi Res Shot mode…

Full story: New firmware update improves autofocus in OM System's flagship cameras

(Image credit: Sony / Jana Weisbrich)

The original Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM is unquestionably a classic. Originally launched in 2016 as one of the first of three G-Master optics, it proved that Sony could make lenses for its new mirrorless cameras that rivaled the best DSLR lenses for optical quality.

Over the years as lens technology has evolved the original 85mm G-Master is starting to show its age, with slow autofocus, prominent chromatic aberrations, and a large size that doesn’t perfectly balance with smaller bodies. So, Sony has gone back to the drawing board to design a more compact and lightweight 85mm lens that solves the previous version’s optical flaws – and has come back with the Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II.

With 14 elements in 11 groups, including x2 XA and x2 ED elements, as well as a Nanon AR II coating on the front of the lens, Sony is promising this second-generation’s refined optics will produce significantly less color fringing and improved chromatic aberrations…

Full story: The Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II is a fresh update of an iconic lens

Is Leica releasing a remix of the Q3?

(Image credit: Leica)

Ever since the Leica Q was released in back in 2015, the pitch-perfect Q series has ranked among the very best Leica cameras. Since then we've seen the Leica Q2 and most recently the Leica Q3 hit the shelves – but one thing that some have always dreamed of is a longer lens than the wonderful f/1.7 28mm Summilux.

Well, the rumor mills are churning – and according to Leica Rumors, we might just see a longer focal length version of the Leica Q3 coming soon! According to this report, there could be a Leica Q3 announced with a fixed 43mm f/2 Apo, which might sound surprising to some hoping that it would be a 50mm.

However, 40mm is quite an admired focal length among photographers and anything close to it could be a great idea from Leica. The sought-after Contax G2, for example, shipped with a 45mm lens – and that was loved by all…

Full story: Could a revamped Leica Q3 with a new lens be on the horizon?

Canon upgrades its flagship ImagePrograf Pro

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has announced a new flagship product, the Canon ImagePrograf Pro-1100 – an update to the nearly decade-old ImagePrograf Pro-1000 professional printer aimed at studios, professional photographers and businesses.

It boasts the exact same physical dimensions (723 x 435 x 285mm) and weight (32.4kg) as its predecessor, but don;t be fooled by its similar appearance; inside it's brimming with new exciting tech, such as 5G WiFi.

The Pro-1100 can print at sizes up to A2+ or 17". However, using paper roll, the Pro-1100 can now make prints well over twice as wide as the Pro-1000 could; while its predecessor could produce panoramas up to 1.2m wide, the Pro-1100 can create panos up to 3.27m…

Full story: Paint it black! Canon's new ImagePrograf flagship printer boasts better blacks and a slew of updates

