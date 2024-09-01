Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (September 01)

Specs leak for Nikon's next camera, Canon drops a killer new printer, OM System gets flagship firmware, and Sony updates an iconic lens

It's been a week of leaks, launches and flagship fun, in an exciting period in imaging as we start hitting pumpkin spice season. 

The first specs and a loose release window has emerged for what looks like Nikon's next camera, along with rumblings about an unexpected reworking of one of Leica's most popular cameras.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014

