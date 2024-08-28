Could a revamped Leica Q3 with a new lens be on the horizon?

Will we see a remixed Leica Q3 with an all-new lens? The latest reports seem to think so!

Ever since the Leica Q was released in back in 2015, the pitch-perfect Q series has ranked among the very best Leica cameras. Since then we've seen the Leica Q2 and most recently the Leica Q3 hit the shelves – but one thing that some have always dreamed of is a longer lens than the wonderful f/1.7 28mm Summilux.

Well, the rumor mills are churning – and according to Leica Rumors, we might just see a longer focal length version of the Leica Q3 coming soon!

Sebastian Oakley
