Could a revamped Leica Q3 with a new lens be on the horizon?

Ever since the Leica Q was released in back in 2015, the pitch-perfect Q series has ranked among the very best Leica cameras. Since then we've seen the Leica Q2 and most recently the Leica Q3 hit the shelves – but one thing that some have always dreamed of is a longer lens than the wonderful f/1.7 28mm Summilux.

Well, the rumor mills are churning – and according to Leica Rumors, we might just see a longer focal length version of the Leica Q3 coming soon!

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

According to this report, there could be a Leica Q3 announced with a fixed 43mm f/2 Apo, which might sound surprising to some hoping that it would be a 50mm.

However, 40mm is quite an admired focal length among photographers and anything close to it could be a great idea from Leica. The sought-after Contax G2, for example, shipped with a 45mm lens – and that was loved by all!

However, this 43mm focal length is not 100% confirmed, so has to be taken with a pinch of salt. I'd personally like to see a true 50mm if Leica were to launch a longer focal length Q3, but I will certainly take a 43mm.

Leica Q3 50mm render (Image credit: Future)

What this camera might look like is a mystery at the moment, as is its release date – which is wide open, as it is expected to be announced sometime towards the end of this year.

There have been many rumors about a 'more affordable' Leica Q on the horizon, which we named the Leica Q-E, in line with Leica's M-E version of the more affordable M-system.

However, there is no suggestion that an 'affordable' Q-series will also be one with a different lens. More likely, that would mean a slower-aperture lens attached – say, a f/2.8 – but where there is smoke there is fire, and perhaps we could be talking about the same thing? Only time will tell!

