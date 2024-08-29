Paint it black! Canon's new ImagePrograf flagship printer boasts better blacks and a slew of updates

By
published

Deeper blacks, better bronzing, greater lifespan and 5G Wi-Fi – Canon's new ImagePrograf Pro-1100 printer is packed to the rafters with new tech

Canon ImagePrograf Pro-1100 on a black desk, printing out a photograph, with two printed photos mounted on the wall
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has announced a new flagship product, the Canon ImagePrograf Pro-1100 – an update to the nearly decade-old ImagePrograf Pro-1000 professional printer aimed at studios, professional photographers and businesses.

It boasts the exact same physical dimensions (723 x 435 x 285mm) and weight (32.4kg) as its predecessor, but don;t be fooled by its similar appearance; inside it's brimming with new exciting tech, such as 5G WiFi.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Mold
Dan Mold
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor on PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Dan also brings his technical wizardry and editing skills to Digital Camera World. He has been writing about all aspects of photography for over 10 years, having previously served as technical writer and technical editor for Practical Photography magazine, as well as Photoshop editor on Digital Photo

Dan is an Adobe-certified Photoshop guru, making him officially a beast at post-processing – so he’s the perfect person to share tips and tricks both in-camera and in post. Able to shoot all genres, Dan provides news, techniques and tutorials on everything from portraits and landscapes to macro and wildlife, helping photographers get the most out of their cameras, lenses, filters, lighting, tripods, and, of course, editing software.

Related articles