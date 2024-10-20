Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (October 20)

I know it's trick or treat season, but this week's camera news stories are taking that to quite the extreme.

For instance, DJI launched a brand new drone – treat! But almost immediately, it was revealed that US Customs had started blocking DJI drones – trick!

There's also a weird game of you-buy-me, I-buy-you Inception, with a huge company purchasing a slice of Nikon. And Fujifilm launched a new camera, while camera rumors are spreading that a much-discussed Canon camera is coming next year.

So without further ado, here are the week's five biggest camera news stories…

Ray-Ban parent company buys a chunk of Nikon

(Image credit: EssilorLuxottica / Nikon)

EssilorLuxottica SA has bought a 5.1% stake in Nikon, causing a boost in the imaging giant's shares.

According to Reuters, the Franco-Italian holding company, which owns luxury eyewear brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol, invested €170 million (approximately $187 / £142 / AU$275 million) in Nikon – and it's had an immediate effect on the imaging company's stock.

The investment was made on October 08 and Google Finance lists an 11.36% Nikon share since then. The closing price reached a high on October 11 of ¥1,802.50 ($12.03 / £9.22 / AU$17.89), the highest in over a year…

Full story: Ray-Ban buys Nikon? Share prices rocket

DJI launches new drone…

(Image credit: DJI)

The release of the DJI Air 3S has been hotly tipped for a while, but with the formal announcement the details have been fully revealed – including DJI's surprise statement (since this is the 'prosumer' model) that it has a better image than the flagship Mavic 3 Pro.

The big change from the previous model is a new 1-inch image sensor for the main 24mm EFL camera; the drone has dual cameras so you can switch in flight to a 70mm EFL (in that regard like its predecessor, the Air 3).

The main camera has a 50MP sensor and is f/1.8 with a 0.5m close focus point while the 'medium tele' is still 48MP and offers f/2.8 and a 3m close focus point (both are autofocus). Video is captured in up to 10-bit at 60fps and 4K 120fps is also possible, and both cameras have all the same modes on offer.

Full story: New DJI Air 3S drone camera: "more breathtaking detail than the current DJI Mavic 3 Pro" for half the price!

… then US customs blocks them all

(Image credit: Future)

In a surprising development, DJI has told customers via its blog that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been holding its drones from entering the country "due to a misunderstanding."

That's why Americans aren't seeing the new DJI Air 3S on Amazon yet (though it's still on the dji.com store US page, so clearly DJI is expecting resolution).

DJI is very clear that it is complying with existing US laws, but in an environment in which anti-DJI legislation has passed the lower house (the House of Representatives) it's easy to see why this kind of delay might have more significance than DJI's own blog suggests…

Full story: USA Customs blocking DJI drones – including the new Air 3S. Is this the end for DJI in America?

Fujifilm launches its smallest, cheapest camera

(Image credit: Tegan Phillipa / Fujifilm)

It’s been several years since Fujifilm attempted to kick off the X-M series (if you can call one camera a series, that is), but despite generally positive reviews the X-M1 never took off enough to garner any sequels. Things also got a little more confusing when positioned next to Fujifilm’s (also now discontinued) X-E series that was, to oversimplify, an X-M with an EVF.

But how the times have changed. With the compact comeback in full resurgence, people cannot get enough of pocket-friendly cameras. In some cases quite literally, with compact cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR III being back ordered for months on end, as manufacturers struggle to meet demand. So the timing couldn’t be more perfect for the X-M series to get a revival with the new Fujifilm X-M5.

Fujifilm has skipped a few versions with the new X-M5 to fit its current fifth-generation naming convention, but the new camera doesn’t change the basic fundamentals of the original: it’s a compact, interchangeable X-Mount lens camera, with no EVF and a focus on easy content creation…

Full story: Can’t get an X100VI? The new Fujifilm X-M5 might be the next best thing

Canon's retro camera coming in 2025?

(Image credit: James Artaius)

After months of persistent camera rumors, Canon's much-teased retro camera will finally be arriving next year – and will have a full-frame sensor.

That's according to a new report stating that the camera – following the footsteps of the vintage SLR-inspired Nikon Zf and Z fc – is coming in about a year's time.

"Yes, there will be a 'retro' camera coming in late 2025," writes Canon Rumors. "We have no specifications or what camera from Canon's past that will serve as inspiration. My vote is still the F-1…"

Full story: Canon's retro film-style camera is coming next year (report)

