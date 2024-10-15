New DJI Air 3S drone camera: "more breathtaking detail than the current DJI Mavic 3 Pro" for half the price!

DJI has made some pretty astounding claims about the new Air 3S drone which has an all-new camera module

The release of the Air 3S has been hotly tipped for a while, but today – with the formal announcement – the details have been fully revealed including DJI's surprise statement (since this is the 'prosumer' model) that it has a better image than the flagship Mavic 3 Pro.

The big change from the previous model is a new 1-inch image sensor for the main 24mm EFL camera; the drone has dual cameras so you can switch in flight to a 70mm EFL (in that regard like its predecessor, the Air 3).

