Canon's retro film-style camera is coming next year (report)

After months of persistent camera rumors, Canon's much-teased retro camera will finally be arriving next year – and will have a full-frame sensor.

That's according to a new report stating that the camera – following the footsteps of the vintage SLR-inspired Nikon Zf and Z fc – is coming in about a year's time.

"Yes, there will be a 'retro' camera coming in late 2025," writes Canon Rumors. "We have no specifications or what camera from Canon's past that will serve as inspiration. My vote is still the F-1."

Well, if a senior Canon exec has anything to do with it, it's probably not going to be the F1.

Earlier this year I had the chance to ask Manabu Kato, group executive of Canon's Imaging Business Operations, about the potential for a new retro body – and which film camera he'd like to see:

"We are also seeing and hearing that there’s a certain amount of people who really love film and cameras with a more vintage look. Therefore there is a possibility that we will address those needs from the industry… So yes, we are also seeing that as an interesting move.

"My favorite is the AE-1 – for myself, that would be my choice. But whether as a company, as the Canon brand, we would revive that in digital format or not is a different topic. So I cannot make any clear comments on that, unfortunately, but my personal preference is the AE-1."

This isn't the first time that a senior Canon exec has teased that a film-inspired camera is on the way.

Last year Junichi Murakami, director of optical development at the company's R&D center, noted that: "I can't say yes or no, but as you say, some consumers are particularly fond of some of the best-selling models of the past, their design and appearance.

"In addition, you can see that our EOS body, whether in appearance or operability, has been improved by listening to customer feedback and requests. We attach great importance to the fact that there is a consumer base that wants a retro body".

And a year ago, Canon ran a customer survey asking which film camera people would like to see digitized: the Canon P, F-1, Canonet QL17 or AE-1.

My money remains on the AE-1, especially as a full-frame camera. But if Canon decides to follow up with an APS-C model, then a Canonet would be a fantastic counterpunch to the Fujifilm X100VI…

