Canon's retro film-style camera is coming next year (report)

The much-teased retro Canon camera will be arriving by the end of 2025 – and it will be full frame, says report

After months of persistent camera rumors, Canon's much-teased retro camera will finally be arriving next year – and will have a full-frame sensor.

That's according to a new report stating that the camera – following the footsteps of the vintage SLR-inspired Nikon Zf and Z fc – is coming in about a year's time.

