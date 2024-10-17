USA Customs blocking DJI drones – including the new Air 3S. Is this the end for DJI in America?

DJI have responded to the "misunderstanding" but could a bureaucrat – not a new law – be the end of DJI drones in the USA?

In a surprising development, DJI has told customers via its blog that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been holding its drones from entering the country "due to a misunderstanding."

That's why Americans aren't seeing the new Air 3S on Amazon yet (though it's still on the dji.com store US page, so clearly DJI are expecting resolution).

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

