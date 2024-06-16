Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (June 16)

It's been a week of leaks, with Pentax's new camera leaking online and, in a first, Nikon leaked the Z6 III itself!

Adobe / Apple / Blackmagic / Pentax
(Image credit: Adobe / Apple / Blackmagic / Pentax)

With the weather unseasonably cool in the UK this June, Adobe has been hot under the collar this week, with photographers and videographers calling for a boycott of the company after a controversial update of its terms and conditions. 

Pentax has released two very familiar "new" waterproof cameras, and leaked images have appeared online of its upcoming new film camera

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

