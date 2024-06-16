Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (June 16)

With the weather unseasonably cool in the UK this June, Adobe has been hot under the collar this week, with photographers and videographers calling for a boycott of the company after a controversial update of its terms and conditions.

Pentax has released two very familiar "new" waterproof cameras, and leaked images have appeared online of its upcoming new film camera.

While Nikon have done the unthinkable and snitched on themselves!

In other news, Apple and Blackmagic may have just changed the future of cinema with their new immersive camera.

Adobe's new T&Cs result in calls for boycott

(Image credit: Adobe)

In a move that has reverberated throughout all digitally-based creative industries, Adobe has updated its terms of use, adding some questionable points of interest and causing a call for user revolt.

Social media lit up with photographers, videographers and content creators calling for a boycott of Adobe and its products, after its updated terms of use gave the company access to any form of media uploaded to its many programs. This called into question privacy and security issues, and broke the trust of the many creative professionals who use Adobe for their daily workflow.

Since the initial update, Adobe has been inundated with questions and comments. In a bid to answer them, it has released a statement clarifying what the updates mean, and how it will be used moving forward…

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read more:

What the hell is going on at Adobe?

Pentax recycles old cameras (again)

(Image credit: Ricoh)

Ricoh has added two new cameras to its line-up of waterproof digital compacts: the entry-level Pentax WG-1000 and the more advanced Pentax WG-8.

While some might think this is an exciting expansion of the adventure camera market, to some eagle-eyed followers of Ricoh – including our less than impressed lab manager Ben Andrews – it may be hard to spot the updates. Ricoh bought Pentax back in 2011, and looks like it is now starting to use the Pentax brand more widely – using it for compact cameras once again

A quick comparison would suggest that our initial fears were correct, and there is no difference between the Pentax WG-8 and its predecessor the Ricoh WG-6 – other than the change of brand name and model number…

Read more:

Pentax adds two new cameras to its waterproof digital compact range - but what's new?

Nikon Z6 III is leaked… by Nikon

(Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon Z6 III has broken cover ahead of its launch – and it's not thanks to leaked images or camera rumors from the depths of the web: it comes from Nikon itself.

Nikon launched an online teaser video initially titled "Z6III | Ready to perform? June 17 at 8 a.m. ET" and later renamed "Ready to perform? June 17 at 8 a.m. ET". You can see the video embedded below, which gives away a surprising amount about the new camera.

As you would expect of a teaser, it shows fleeting glimpses of the Nikon Z6 III in action. While it only gives us the briefest of looks at the camera, it's enough to confirm that yes – it looks just like you would expect the successor to the Nikon Z6 II to look…

Read more:

FIRST LOOK at the Nikon Z6 III!

New Pentax film camera, the Pentax 17, leaks online

(Image credit: Pentax Rumors)

The last time I spoke about the new Pentax film camera, Pentax launched an ASMR video teaser that gave us some clues of what it could be. Now that the internet has been taken by storm, as leaked images of the front of the new camera confirm a few of the clues hinted at in the ASMR video.

First off, the image shows the front of the new Pentax 17 – that's right, this is the name of the camera. I'm sure this alludes to the fact that this is the 17mm, half-frame format – which is 24x17 and the same as the wonderful Ricoh AutoHalf.

If you look carefully, the font style of the logo is that of the Pentax 67 – and we know that Takeo Suzuki, aka TKO, who is behind the design of this new camera, is very particular about the use of fonts. It's a nice touch to see that this camera will fit in with those legacy cameras from the brand…

Read more:

Pentax's new film camera is called the Pentax 17 – and these leaked images confirm key details

Have Apple and Blackmagic just changed the future of cinema forever?

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Apple announced a lot of software developments during the WWDC 2024 keynote, which was introduced by CEO Tim Cook. Apple developers (and fans) were briefly shown a new immersive cine camera in development from Blackmagic Design – the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera – while Apple alluded to the idea of 3D content available through Vision OS for the Vision Pro augmented reality headset.

Since the conference, renowned cinema camera manufacturer Blackmagic Design has officially announced not just the world’s first commercial camera system designed to capture Apple Immersive Video, but an entire end-to-end workflow including updates to DaVinci Resolve which will introduce a new way to consume cinema…

Read more:

Have Apple and Blackmagic just changed the future of cinema forever?

Check out our guides to the best Pentax cameras, the best cinema cameras, and the best Nikon cameras.