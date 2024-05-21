Pentax launches teaser ASMR video for new film camera — it sounds good!

In a bizarre but cleverly done video, the Pentax film project has launched a new teaser video that highlights the sounds of the newly expected half-frame film camera from Pentax.

In this video you hear the sound of the film advance, the chocking of the shutter, and then the release of the shutter in an all-out ASMR fest teasing this new mechanical marvel.

If you don't know what I'm talking about then play the YouTube video below (oh, and it may help to know that ASMR means Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response – but really that just means you feel something from the sounds, so keep your sound on!):

While this is a very short video it does have some clues to what we might expect from this new film camera, the first is that it's going to be an all-metal construction – you can clearly hear all the metal cogs working away before the shutter is released.

This is also backed up by a video showcases a all-mental frame in a recent Pentax post on social media. Another thing is to my ear, it will have a mental shutter curtain, I could be wrong, but that distinct "ting" I'm very much familiar with mental shutter curtains operated via springs – much like some large format shutters, or that found in the Fuji GW690.

We also hear the sound of water, possibly the ocean, could this suggest that this compact half-frame camera could indeed be water-resistant? If so that could be a game changer for many to pick up this camera over the like of the new Rollei 35AF.

(Image credit: Pentax)

Another clue is the number 17. This could have two meanings, or I'm just being hyper-analytical and have been sent in the wrong direction (time will tell):

1. The 17mm format, half frame format which is 24x17 and the same as the wonderful Ricoh AutoHalf

2. It will be called the Pentax 17. If you look carefully the font style is that of the Pentax 67, and we know Takeo Suzuki aka TKO, who is behind the design of this new camera is very particular about the use of fonts.

That suggests the viewfinder will be in the vertical orientation when held 'normally', as opposed to when the camera is held in portrait. In other words, you will be taking a horizontal picture. I come to this conclusion as you see blurred images displayed within the video and note which direction they advance.

The vertical image advances to the right, and the horizontal advances down - hence my conclusion about the orientation of this camera – again I could be wrong, but we have seen this on other half-frame cameras over the years.

Apart from that, there is very little to say about this new teaser video, but it certainly is a great update and keeping the analog community on their toes about this exciting new arrival to the world of film photography!

