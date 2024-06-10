What the hell is going on at Adobe?

In a move that has reverberated throughout all digitally-based creative industries, Adobe has updated its terms of use, adding some questionable points of interest, and causing a call for user revolt. 

Over the weekend social media lit up with photographers, videographers, and content creators calling for a boycott of Adobe and its products after its updated terms of use give the media software company access to any form of media uploaded to its many programs. This called into question privacy and security issues and broke the trust of the many creative professionals who use Adobe for their daily workflow. 

