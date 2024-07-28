Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (July 28)

By
published

The top news stories over the last seven days from the world of photography from Sony, Adobe, Nikon and more

Weekly wash composite
(Image credit: Adobe/Mark Johnson/Future)

As the Olympics start in Paris, it has been a relatively quiet week in the world of photography. Our top story of the week is a report from Japan, where digital cameras are no longer a must-have possession according to government data. Meanwhile Adobe has been adding news features to Photoshop – and this time the changes are not dominated by generative AI. 

We also report on Nikon's latest bid to ensure its older cameras are kept up-to-date with new firmware, and a worrying rumor on Sony discontinuing one of its best-in-class cameras. And we also talk to the man who shot some amazing close-ups of solar flares from his back garden…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles