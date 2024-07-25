The best bridge camera ever made could be going out of production

By
published

And it's rumored there'll be no replacement

Sony RX10 IV review
(Image credit: Gavin Stoker/Digital Camera World)

According to SonyAlphaRumors, Sony's last remaining bridge camera, the RX10 Mark IV, could be discontinued in a matter of weeks. What's more, the source of this rumor also claims that Sony has no plans to replace it with a new model.

On the one hand, the RX10 IV has been around for nearly seven years, where the preceding three versions of the RX10 were on sale for less than two years each. The Mark IV has therefore had a lengthy production run and its retirement is long overdue, but it's surprising that Sony may not choose to replace it with a Mark V revision.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles