Astrophotographer takes stunning photographs of the sun in incredible detail from his backyard in Arizona

By
published

“I have been imaging the sun for years,” Johnston told DCW, “Recently, I created a large aperture custom solar telescope"

The surface of our sun
(Image credit: Mark Johnston (@azastroguy))

Seasoned astrophotographer Mark Johnston, who is also a NASA solar system ambassador, has managed to capture these phenomenal images of our sun from his backyard in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I started off projecting images from a camera attached to my telescope through a PC to a TV in public outreach events during Covid, to avoid having people line up to look in the telescope,” Johnston told Digital Camera World, “Then I started saving the images and it kind of snowballed from there.”

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

