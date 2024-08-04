Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (August 04)

By
published

Not one but TWO rumored Canon cameras, a new superzoom, Atomos' Shinobi sequel, and the best photo of the Olympics

Weekly Wash – composite image showing a mystery Canon camera, a Canon EOS R1, an Atomos Shinobi II, the Tamron 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD, and Olympic surfer Gabriel Medina

It's seldom a dull week in the world of cameras and photography, but things are always ratcheted up a notch during the Olympics.

A stunning surfer shot went viral, being declared the "greatest sports photo of all time" by some, and camera rumors ran rampant about a new Olympic camera on the way from Canon.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles