Is this the best photo of the 2024 Olympics? With 6 million likes it may be!

By
published

A stunning shot by Jerome Brouillet of Brazilian surf star Gabriel Medina has been making waves on the internet

Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men's surfing round 3, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 29, 2024.
(Image credit: Jerome Brouillet/AFP/Getty Images)

French sports photographer Jerome Brouillet has taken what people are already calling the best photo of the 2024 Paris Olympics. That's a big shout, with another 11 days of competions still to go - but then it is a stunning photo that encapsulates a moment of triumph. News agency France 24 asks if this is the "Greatest surf shot ever?, whilst Australian news network News.com.au says it "may just be the greatest sports photo of all time".

The image shows Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina rising triumphantly out of the surf having just successfully tackled one of the biggest waves rolling in Teahupo'o - the Tahitian venue for the 2024 Olympic surf competition. He went on to score a near-perfect 9.9 - a record score for an Olympic competition. 

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

