WTF rumor: is the Canon EOS R1X the "true flagship" or truly nonsense?

Got salt? A Canon EOS R1X is reportedly on the way – and this "true flagship" will be a "high resolution monster"

No sooner has Canon announced its new flagship camera, the Canon EOS R1, than rumors emerge of a Canon EOS R1X – which is purported to be "the true flagship".

Where the R1 is a 24.2MP body, it is being reported that the R1X will likely be "a high resolution monster" with the words "80MP pro body" being used. 

