Want to see Fujifilm's new camera? Here's a look at it, and its features

Fujifilm has given us our first official glimpse at its new camera, thanks to a North American teaser video ahead of the X Summit next week. And we've also got a tease of some features – including a film simulation dial – courtesy of a teaser from China.

While the company hadn't confirmed that a camera would be announced at the X Summit (though it will see the release of some much-demanded firmware), it wouldn't be an X Summit without one. And the camera rumors have already been swirling about what it might be.

So let's start with the video, which I've embedded below. While little specific detail can be seen, what's for sure is that this new camera is small. One of the scenes shows a hand pulling the camera out of the back pocket of a pair of jeans – so I can safely say that it won't be a medium format camera.

The other imagery is less helpful – a photographer using the camera atop a mountain, and a close-up of the sensor and lens mount – but the accompanying text sheds a little light for us.

Accompanying the imagery are the words "Mobility" and "Movie" – no doubt alluding to that portable pocketability, as well as suggesting that this might be a vlogging and content creation-friendly camera. Looking more closely at the chosen verbiage, though, perhaps there's a clue in the fact that the words all start with an "M".

Take a look:

Turning towards the teaser material from Fujifilm China, there's a lot more to go on – not least what would appear to be confirmation that the new camera will be the second to possess a dedicated Film Simulation dial (following its debut on the Fujifilm X-T50).

As you can see in the image below, while there are no specs, there are a lot of features and functions listed:

• Tilting LCD

• Lightweight

• Video recording capabilities

• Smooth Skin

• Fast autofocus

• Compact

• Film Simulation

• Touchscreen

• One-hand operation

• Interchangeable lenses

Obviously a lot of those aren't particularly insightful. Though given just how small it appears to be in the shot above, it's welcome confirmation to know that it isn't a fixed lens compact. And I guess the fact that "Smooth Skin" is mentioned means that this is aimed towards a certain kind of social media-conscious user.

It's also interesting to note things that aren't mentioned, such as in-body image stabilization (particularly given the nods towards "Movie" and "video recording capabilities") and electronic viewfinder.

With only a week until the X Summit, taking place next Monday, I'm interested to see whether this is an update to an existing product line or a whole new camera system. Not long till we find out!

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

