Want to see Fujifilm's new camera? Here's a look at it, and its features

Get your first look at Fujifilm's new camera – and a peek at its features, including a Film Simulation dial

Fujifilm has given us our first official glimpse at its new camera, thanks to a North American teaser video ahead of the X Summit next week. And we've also got a tease of some features – including a film simulation dial – courtesy of a teaser from China.

While the company hadn't confirmed that a camera would be announced at the X Summit (though it will see the release of some much-demanded firmware), it wouldn't be an X Summit without one. And the camera rumors have already been swirling about what it might be.

