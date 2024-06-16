Voigtländer Nokton 75mm f/1.5 Aspherical is coming to Sony E-mount

The gradual roll-out of the Nokton 75mm f/1.5 continues - now it's the turn of Sony shooters to get this portrait prime

We're used to a new third-party lens being launched simultaneously in several mount options, but for the Nokton 75mm f/1.5 Aspherical, Voigtländer has adopted a staged release schedule. The lens was first released for Leica users, before being rolled out to Canon RF shooters in March this year. Then in April it was the turn of Nikon Z users to get in on the action, and now Voigtländer has announced the lens is officially getting a Sony E-mount launch.

Unlike a completely manual lens which can be adapted for multiple mounts with relative ease, the Nokton 75mm f/1.5 Aspherical does have electronic contacts for communication with the host camera body, so these must be re-engineered during the mount conversion. The inclusion of electronic lens-body communication enables features like Exif data recording, automatic live-view magnification when the focus ring is turned, and compatibility with Sony's 5-axis in-body image stabilisation (in camera bodies which offer this feature).

