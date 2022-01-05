Vivo V23 and V23 Pro launched with dual front selfie cameras and Eye AF

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the V23 Pro and V23 5G smartphones, which both feature a with ground-breaking dual front camera and a slim, elegant design.

The V23 Pro and V23 5G certainly look poised to steal the crown for best camera phone for selfies with their USP obviously being their front-facing cameras. The front facing cameras on both consist of a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, which will be great for group shots and including surroundings. Bar the Moto Edge X30 (only available in China) this is the highest resolution sensor we’ve seen on a camera phone – so it’s exciting news.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo V23 has a 64MP main camera on the rear, an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro, while the Pro has the same pair of auxiliary cameras with a 108MP main one. Both phones feature a new Natural Portrait mode that features optional beautification effects and AI algorithms can enhance face details, as well as any potential dual-tone spotlight elements. The Super Wide-Angle Night Portrait mode looks to have low-light night portraits covered, too.

Users will be able to record 4K video on the front camera, a feature that few mobiles offer, and one mode lets you record video that's automatically 'beautified', in a similar way how Portrait mode works on stills.

The V23 Pro and V23 5G let users shoot 4K video on the front camera, meaning it’ll certyainly appeal to video bloggers and it even works with Vivo's AI Face Beauty feature. The V23 Pro supports 4K 60fps high-resolution videos, while the V23 5G supports 4K 30fps videos.

Bokeh flare

(Image credit: Vivo)

One of the features of the V23 Pro and V23 5G that look set to take mobile photography up a notch is bokeh flare, for both the front and rear cameras, which will allow used to blur their backgrounds, emulating the results achieved with camera lenses.

Both new phones have FHD+ 90Hz displays and notches that house the front cameras. The V23 5G has a 6.44-inch display, while the Pro has a 6.56-inch one that curves at the edges. Both charge at 44W and the Vivo V23 has a 4,200mAh battery, while the Pro's is 4,300mAh. Powered by MediaTek chipsets, the V23 has the Dimensity 920, and the V23 Pro uses the more powerful Dimensity 1200. Both phones are 5G-compatible, and each comes in either 8GB RAM and 128GB storage or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Vivo is offering both phones in black and a super cool sparkly gold, which we can see being very popular indeed. The Vivo V23 series is being rolled out in more than 50 markets, including Europe, over the next few months.



