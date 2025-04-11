Vivo X200 Ultra promises more grip and control for smartphone photographers

The Vivo X200 Ultra will be availible with an advanced photography kit

Vivo has revealed the design and key specifications of its new flagship, the X200 Ultra, which is set to launch on April 21 in China. Now, Vivo's product manager has announced interesting details for mobile shooters: the X200 Ultra will be available with an advanced photography kit. So, the Vivo X200 Ultra could feel more like a smart camera than just another smartphone.

Smartphone photography is super popular nowadays, but many of us still feel like a DSLR or mirrorless camera just fits better in our hands, creating a different vibe when capturing images. Seems like Vivo took this feedback in while developing new accessories for the X200 Ultra series, which are similar to what we have seen within Xiaomi’s Ultra range.

On Weibo, Han Boxiao, Vivo’s product manager, shared some details of the photography kit. To summarize these, here are the key features:

- Type-C connection to ensure everything runs smoothly without delays

- 2,300mAh battery for longer shooting sessions, perfect for outdoor adventures

- Bracket design to help stabilize your shots

- Shutter button to make users feel more like using a DSLR or mirrorless camera

- Professional shoulder strap for easy carrying

Han Boxiao said that the housing will come in a retro design that might be available in several colors and teased that there’s one more addition in the photography kit to come.

With these features, combined with a Zeiss optic, the Vivo X200 Ultra could shift the way some people view smartphones in photography. The new shutter button and grip promise to offer smart photographers improved control and a more enjoyable shooting experience.

Now, the big question is: will the Vivo X200 Ultra be available outside of China? Vivo hasn’t confirmed its global availability yet, but considering their growing presence in recent years, there’s a small hope for smart photographers beyond China to get their hands on the X200 Ultra.

