Viltrox's modern super-wide 16mm lens is now available for Nikon - and it's a steal!

The Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 lens is a versatile full-frame wide-angle for Nikon Z mirrorless cameras designed with both stills and video in mind

Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 lens
(Image credit: Viltrox)

Viltrox has just released one of its best lenses for astrophotography for the Nikon Z mount after having seen success with this prime lens on the Sony system. 

Viltrox is a third-party lens manufacturer that has recently been making some of the best budget lenses on the market, and last year it released a modern super-wide prime lens in the form of the Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 lens for Sony E mount. This full-frame lens has now been released for mirrorless Nikon users to enjoy on the Z mount. 

