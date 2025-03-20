This affordable but impressive portrait lens is now available for Nikon Z photographers

Viltrox’s 135mm portrait lens that delivers a large aperture without breaching the four-figure price point is now available for Nikon photographers. On March 19, Viltrox announced availability for the Z-Mount version of the Viltrox AF 135mm LAB Z lens.

The Viltrox AF 135mm f/1.8 LAB launched for Sony photographers last year, but expanding to the Z-Mount gives photographers a budget alternative to the pricey Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena. Digital Camera World’s Matthew Richards gave the E-Mount variant of the lens 4.5 out of five stars. In lab tests, the Viltrox variant even beat out the pricey Plena.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

The Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 LAB Z uses a Quad HyperVCM autofocus motor, which is a technology created by Viltrox that’s designed for fast and precise focusing. The company says that the motor also reduces noise when focusing and creates more stable performance when shooting video. A dual floating focusing system is also part of the design, which allows for shots as close as .25x magnification without interfering with the optic’s sharpness.

Like the E-Mount variant, the lens design includes a focus limiter switch, an auto-to-manual focus switch, a multifunction ring, and two customizable buttons. The LCD panel at the top displays the focus distance and aperture, while it can also display the settings for the A and B focus shortcuts. Like the E-Mount variant, the 135mm is a large, chunky lens, with the Z-Mount lens weighing in at about 1265g / 2.78 lbs.

The list price for the new Z-Mount variant is identical to the E-Mount optic, listing for $899 / £829. The lens is available to order from multiple retailers, including Amazon and B&H.

