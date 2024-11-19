AstrHori launches an incredibly cheap autofocus prime lens for Nikon Z cameras

AstrHori has launched a new wide-angle prime lens for Nikon Z-mount cameras. The AF 27mm F2.8 is an APS-C lens designed for cameras like the Z30, Z50 II, and Zfc (it's even available in an optional titanium finish to match the Zfc). The new lens features 6 elements in 5 groups, a 0.3m close focussing distance, and a 55-degree angle of view.

Weighing just 167g, with a 67mm diameter and 43mm depth, the AF 27mm F2.8 is an exceptionally portable lens, yet AstrHori has still incorporated a stepping motor autofocus system that's compatible with eye- and face-recognition AF tracking.

The metal lens barrel is available in the usual black finish, as well as a 'titanium' version ideally suited to the Nikon Zfc (Image credit: AstrHori)

Aperture adjustment can be made using a dedicated aperture ring, which is also de-clicked to aid with smooth aperture changes when recording video. There's even a built-in USB-C port for applying firmware upgrades, as well as a full set of electronic contacts to facilitate lens-body communication.

Nikon's native APS-C Z-mount lens selection is relatively limited (when compared to its full-frame options), so the closest equivalent lens from Nikon is the NIKKOR Z DX 24mm f/1.7. This is already a well-priced lens at around $227, and one that's also wider and faster than the AstrHori AF 27mm F2.8. However, AstrHori does have an ace up its sleeve: the AF 27mm F2.8 costs just $126 - incredible value for a fully-featured autofocus lens.

Spot the difference! The AstrHori AF 27mm F2.8 alongside 7Artisan's AF 27mm F2.8 lens. (Image credit: AstrHori)

There is just one small problem for AstrHori: rival Chinese lens manufacturer, 7Artisans, has also released a 27mm f/2.8 APS-C autofocus lens for Nikon Z-mount cameras, and it seems to be essentially the same lens as the AstrHori version. Both share the same barrel shape, just with superficial styling tweaks, and the lens' internal specs and features are directly comparable too. Both lenses also cost almost the same, so choosing between them will likely come down to which is cheapest at the time you're looking to purchase.

