AstrHori launches an incredibly cheap autofocus prime lens for Nikon Z cameras

The new 27mm f/2.8 prime looks like the perfect companion for the Zfc, Z50 and Z30

AstrHori has launched a new wide-angle prime lens for Nikon Z-mount cameras. The AF 27mm F2.8 is an APS-C lens designed for cameras like the Z30, Z50 II, and Zfc (it's even available in an optional titanium finish to match the Zfc). The new lens features 6 elements in 5 groups, a 0.3m close focussing distance, and a 55-degree angle of view.

Weighing just 167g, with a 67mm diameter and 43mm depth, the AF 27mm F2.8 is an exceptionally portable lens, yet AstrHori has still incorporated a stepping motor autofocus system that's compatible with eye- and face-recognition AF tracking.

