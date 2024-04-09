Viltrox releases a new f/1.7 portrait lens for less than $150!

By Kalum Carter
published

Viltrox has just released a wallet-friendly and compact autofocus portrait lens

Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7
(Image credit: Viltrox)

Gone are the days when third-party Chinese lens manufacturers only produced optically questionable manual focus budget lenses. With the advancement in camera technology, companies like Viltrox are now developing high-quality AF glass that remains at the budget price point. 

The Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7 is the latest lens released by the manufacturer and offers an extremely wallet-friendly APS-C portrait lens for Nikon Z and Fujifilm X mount users. With 56mm being the equivalent of 85mm on a full-frame camera, this could be one of the best lenses for portrait photography for smaller sensor systems. 

Image 1 of 3
Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7
(Image credit: Viltrox)

Sample image gallery taken with the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

