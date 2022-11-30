Viltrox launches super-fast 75mm f/1.2 lens for just $549 – but you can't buy it yet

Viltrox has just made a very exciting announcement for anyone in the market for an affordable super-fast, portrait lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. While the Fujifilm XF80mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro (opens in new tab) is a fantastic lens delivering super-sharp, detailed images – even up close – it’s not cheap and it’s pretty chunky.

For those looking for a cheaper alternative, if you’re not brand-loyal; the Viltrox 75mm f/1.2 PRO AF XF is a very tempting alternative if you own the high-resolution Fujifim X-H2S (opens in new tab) or the ultimate hybrid camera, the Fujifilm X-T5 (opens in new tab). Since it was established in 2009, Viltrox has put out some pretty impressive products, especially for the price, and this latest 75mm f/1.2 lens is no different.

Although no official specifications have been released yet, we have used our cunning detective skills to discern what we can about this latest lens. In an image posted on Fuji Rumors (opens in new tab), we can see the lens as an MF/AF switch so we can be sure it’s an autofocus lens which is great news for when you need to focus quickly without having to rely on camera settings such as focus peaking.

It also has a silver PRO logo etched into the lens which suggests the optics and build quality are aimed at professional photographers (much like the best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab)).

There has been no announcement in regard to when the lens will be officially released but according to the Chinese social media platform Weibo it will be in the “4th quarter of this year”. The lens will retail at just $549 according to a source at Fuji Rumors but it’s still not available to pre-order on Amazon, Adorama, or B&H.

While Viltrox might not be the best-known lens manufacturer, it certainly makes some very exciting lenses that combine excellent optics, pro features, and excellent build quality while keeping costs down. For fans of prime lenses, this would fit in perfectly alongside the Viltrox AF 33mm F1.4, Viltrox AF 23mm F1.4 Z and the Viltrox 56mm f/1.4 for Fujifilm.

