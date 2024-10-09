$300 off Ricoh Theta X 360° Camera is 360-degrees of awesome

If you can prize yourself away from the Amazon Prime Big Deals, you'll find a tantalizing $300 off the Ricoh Theta X 360° Camera, courtesy of B&H.

Ricoh knows a thing or two about 360 cameras, given that it pipped Insta360 and GoPro to the post by launching the first consumer 360 camera, the original Ricoh Theta. But even among the niche that is 360 cameras, the Theta X is at its best capturing imagery for virtual tours.

And if that suits your particular set of needs, it comes highly recommended. And for just $496.95 over at B&H, now’s the time to pick one up.

Ricoh Theta X 360° Camera | was $796.95 | now $496.95

SAVE $300 at B&H A pair of 48MP 1/2-inch sensors enable the Theta X to deliver 60.5MP stills and 5.7K 360º footage, making it a powerful option for pro users.

When we reviewed the Ricoh Theta X, we praised its mighty 60MP imaging capabilities and ability to produce 5.7K 30fps 360º video. But perhaps most impressive is its 'Time Shift' ability, which flawlessly removes the camera operator.

It's worth noting that the Theta X’s image stabilization lags behind GoPros, so I wouldn't recommend it if you're in the market for the best action camera. And the lack of an external mic isn't ideal for vloggers. But if you're looking to create professional-grade virtual tours, it's one of the best 360 cameras for the job, not to mention extremely easy to use.

