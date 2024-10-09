$300 off Ricoh Theta X 360° Camera is 360-degrees of awesome

The Ricoh Theta X 360° Camera boasts 60MP stills and 5.7K video, and now it's dropped to just $497!

If you can prize yourself away from the Amazon Prime Big Deals, you'll find a tantalizing $300 off the Ricoh Theta X 360° Camera, courtesy of B&H.

Ricoh knows a thing or two about 360 cameras, given that it pipped Insta360 and GoPro to the post by launching the first consumer 360 camera, the original Ricoh Theta. But even among the niche that is 360 cameras, the Theta X is at its best capturing imagery for virtual tours.  

Ricoh Theta X 360° Camera | was $796.95 | now $496.95
SAVE $300 at B&H A pair of 48MP 1/2-inch sensors enable the Theta X to deliver 60.5MP stills and 5.7K 360º footage, making it a powerful option for pro users.

