Insta360 X5 now comes in cool white as limited edition 360 camera launches
New white version of 8K flagship 360 camera will be available with a matching all-white invisible selfie stick
Insta360's flagship 360 camera is now available in white, as well as the standard white. The limited edition Insta360 X5 Satin White is available for sale immediately and will undoubtedly give those wanting to buy one of these highly-popular content cameras a difficult decision to make.
The all-white casing will prove popular with some wedding photographers, where the color will blend in with the traditional dresses worn by Western brides. And there is also a case for opting for white if using 360 cameras in hot climates, where the black version would be more liable to get uncomfortably hot. But then again, some may just prefer the arctic look.
As you would hope, the new colorway is accompanied by the launch of an all-white invisible selfie stick, which will be included with some of the Limited Edition's bundles.
Launched earlier this year, the Insta360 X5 is currently our pick as the best 360 camera available. The recent arrival of the DJI Osmo 360 will give it more opposition in countries where you can buy it, however. Meanwhile, we are still awaiting the already-teased GoPro Max 2, which is promised for later this year.
The Insta360 X5 offers 8K video shooting by default - offering the quality that videomakers when shooting all-around footage. Using a significantly larger pair of 1/1.28-inch sensors, this latest Insta360 model offers much improved lowlight performance compared to its predecessors.
The standard Insta360 X5 Satin White Limited Edition sells for $549.99 / £519.99 / AU$929.99. But we would recommend going for one of the bundles that include the white 114cm invisible selfie stick, which start at $581 / £554 / AU$994.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
