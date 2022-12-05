TTartisan brings budget 11mm fisheye lens to Canon and Nikon DSLRs

By Chris George
published

Already sold in mirrorless mounts, the TTArtisan 11mm F2.8 manual-focus fisheye is now available in Canon EF & Nikon F

TTartisan 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye
(Image credit: TTartisan)

We have become used to lens manufacturers adapting its DSLR lenses to modern mirrorless mounts. Now TTartisans is doing the opposite - finally offering its budget-priced fisheye lens in versions that will Canon EF and Nikon F DSLRs.

The TTartisan 11mm f/2.8 Ultra Wide Angle Fisheye Lens is already sold in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Leica/Panasonic/Sigma L, and Fujifilm GF mirrorless camera mounts.

The new version offers a 180° angle of view on full-frame DSLRs. The manual-focus lens is constructed using 12 elements in 10 groups, including four high refractive index glass elements that help to control distortion and spherical aberrations. An extra-low dispersion element is also used to reduce color fringing and chromatic aberration.

The fisheye has a ten-blade iris, and has a built-in clickable aperture ring. The minimum focus distance is 25cm (10in), with a minimum aperture setting of f/16. Its all-metal barrel is etched with traditional engraved depth of field and focusing scales.

TTartisan 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye

Sample images shot with the TTartisan 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens (Image credit: TTartisan)

Fisheye lenses are designed to give a much wider angle of view that normal ultra-wide lenses, by allowing a degree of distortion that would not usually be tolerated in optical design. This useful for photographing in confined spaces - but the barrel distortion can also be used creatively to give an unusual view of a subject.

The TTartisan 11mm fisheye is already on sale, costing $235 / £249.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

