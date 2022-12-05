TTartisan brings budget 11mm fisheye lens to Canon and Nikon DSLRs

We have become used to lens manufacturers adapting its DSLR lenses to modern mirrorless mounts. Now TTartisans is doing the opposite - finally offering its budget-priced fisheye lens in versions that will Canon EF and Nikon F DSLRs.

The TTartisan 11mm f/2.8 Ultra Wide Angle Fisheye Lens is already sold in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Leica/Panasonic/Sigma L, and Fujifilm GF mirrorless camera mounts.

The new version offers a 180° angle of view on full-frame DSLRs. The manual-focus lens is constructed using 12 elements in 10 groups, including four high refractive index glass elements that help to control distortion and spherical aberrations. An extra-low dispersion element is also used to reduce color fringing and chromatic aberration.

The fisheye has a ten-blade iris, and has a built-in clickable aperture ring. The minimum focus distance is 25cm (10in), with a minimum aperture setting of f/16. Its all-metal barrel is etched with traditional engraved depth of field and focusing scales.

Sample images shot with the TTartisan 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens

Fisheye lenses are designed to give a much wider angle of view that normal ultra-wide lenses, by allowing a degree of distortion that would not usually be tolerated in optical design. This useful for photographing in confined spaces - but the barrel distortion can also be used creatively to give an unusual view of a subject.

The TTartisan 11mm fisheye is already on sale, costing $235 / £249.