This stunning photography book was shot with Sony compact cameras!

By Kalum Carter
published

Mikko Takkunen's Hong Kong is my favorite street photography book this year, so it was a surprise to learn that it was shot entirely with compact cameras!

Hong Kong by Mikko Takkunen, pictured with a Sony RX100 compact camera

Mikko Takkunen teaches us that small equipment doesn't mean small output, as his new photography book Hong Kong was shot entirely on digital compact cameras

I recently sat down with Mikko to discuss the book, and after providing some fascinating insights into his process and approach we got on to the topic of gear. Having seen firsthand the stunning images in Hong Kong, when I asked which equipment he used I was expecting him to mention one of the best mirrorless or even a medium-format camera. To my surprise, it was quite the opposite. 

Image 1 of 5
Hong Kong by Mikko Takkunen
(Image credit: Mikko Takkunen)

Images taken from Hong Kong by Mikko Takkunen

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

