The 25 best photographer autobiographies ever written

While photography is about freezing moments, it's often helpful to unfreeze the stories behind them. And these photography autobiographies provide just that.

From the death and destruction captured by Don McCullin to the intimate family portraits of Sally Mann, these fascinating books offer a rare glimpse into the lives, minds and motivations of those who have shaped the discipline.

Expect personal confessions, creative breakthroughs, and behind-the-scenes anecdotes that bring both the struggles and triumphs of a photographer’s life into sharp focus.

1. The Daybooks of Edward Weston – Edward Weston (1886–1958)

One of the masters of 20th-century photography, Edward Weston’s diaries were written between 1922 and 1934 but compiled and published posthumously in 1966. The Daybooks document the peak of his artistic development, including his iconic still lifes, nudes and landscapes, and provide a first-hand account of his creative process.

2. Eye to I: The Autobiography of a Photographer – Erwin Blumenfeld (1887–1969)

Erwin Blumenfeld wrote his autobiography in the 1950s, but it wasn’t published until 1979, years after his death. Eye to I captures the full arc of his life; from his early days in Berlin to working as a fashion photographer in Paris and New York. More broadly, it offers a unique posthumous portrait of a creative innovator reflecting on turbulent times.

3. An Autobiography – Ansel Adams (1902–1984)

In An Autobiography, landscape photography legend Ansel Adams traces his artistic journey from his early days as a pianist to his transformation into a master photographer and environmental activist. Written shortly before his death and published one year later, in 1985, this book captures the wisdom and reflections of a master photographer.

4. Portrait of Myself – Margaret Bourke-White (1904–1971)

Published in 1963, this autobiography was written near the end of American photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White’s career, after she'd been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It’s both a retrospective of her groundbreaking achievements and a testament to her determination in the face of adversity.

5. A Choice of Weapons – Gordon Parks (1912–2006)

Released in 1966, this memoir marked the mid-point of Gordon Parks’ extraordinary career as a photographer, filmmaker and writer. He'd already made history by becoming Life magazine’s first black photographer, and used this book to chronicle his early struggles against racism and poverty; choosing the camera as his “weapon” for social change.

6. To Smile in Autumn – Gordon Parks (1912–2006)

Published in 1979, Gordon Parks' second memoir came just as he was expanding his creative work beyond photography into film and literature. Reflecting on his later career, he thoughtfully examines the successes and challenges of being a black artist navigating mid-20th-century America, while continuing to advocate for social change.

7. In Retrospect – Eve Arnold (1912–2012)

Released in 1995, In Retrospect came as celebrated photojournalist Eve Arnold looked back over four decades of work with Magnum Photos. Written late in her career, it does a stand-out job of reflecting her experiences photographing cultural icons and major historical moments.

8. Slightly Out of Focus – Robert Capa (1913–1954)

9. Revelations – Diane Arbus (1923–1971)

Published posthumously in 2003, Revelations is both a retrospective and a deeply personal window into the life and work of Diane Arbus. The book combines her haunting photographs with diary entries, letters, and other intimate writings that reveal the complex mind behind her groundbreaking portraits of marginalised communities.

10. Autobiography – Helmut Newton (1920–2004)

Helmut Newton’s Autobiography was released in 2003, just one year before his death. It’s a candid and often mischievous reflection on his long career in fashion and erotic photography. Written during the twilight of the German-Australian photographer's life, he pulls no punches in discussing the people and events that shaped his provocative style.

11. An Autobiography – Richard Avedon (1923–2004)

First published in 1993, An Autobiography was released during the later part of Richard Avedon's career, as he transitioned from fashion work to more personal, introspective projects such as In the American West. It's as much a retrospective of his images as it is a narrative of his life and insight into his artistic mindset.

12. The Lines of My Hand – Robert Frank (1924–2019)

Originally published in 1972, this memoir came during a transitional period in the Swiss-American's career, when he was moving from photography into filmmaking. Bringing together his incredible images with some fascinating personal reflections, the book is an intoxicating visual diary of a restless creative mind.

13. Pictures and People: A Search for Visual Truth and Social Justice – Joan Liffring-Zug Bourret (1929–2022)

Joan Liffring-Zug Bourret was an American photographer, book publisher and civil rights activist. In 1951, she became the first woman to photograph herself giving birth. Published in 2019, three years before her death, this memoir encapsulates a career that was dedicated to capturing rural communities and advocating for social justice.

14. Unreasonable Behaviour – Don McCullin (1935–)

Celebrated for his work everywhere from Vietnam to Northern Ireland, Don McCullin is perhaps the world's most celebrated war photographer. In Unreasonable Behaviour, he reflects on the personal toll this has taken on him, from near-death experiences to the emotional weight of documenting humankind at its worst. Published in 1990, when McCullin had already cemented his reputation, it serves both as a gripping memoir and a meditation on the ethics of photojournalism.

15. Look Again – David Bailey (1938–)

One of the key figures of Swinging London in the 1960s, David Bailey revolutionised the art of portrait photography with his pared-down style. In Look Again, published in 2020, he offers a late-life take on his personal journey from working-class East London to becoming a fashion-world legend, working with cultural icons such as Mick Jagger, Jean Shrimpton and Kate Moss.

16. Memories of a Dog – Daido Moriyama (1938–)

Daidō Moriyama is a Japanese photographer best known for his arresting black-and-white street photography. This memoir, first published in 1984, was written when he was already a key figure in Japanese street photography, and captures his raw, unfiltered approach to both life and art.

17. Taking My Time – Joel Meyerowitz (1938–)

This career-spanning memoir, published in 2012, came when Joel Meyerowitz had become firmly established as a pioneer of American street photography. It’s both a retrospective of his work and a personal reflection on how his artistic voice developed from the 1960s onwards.

18. Seen Behind the Scene – Mary Ellen Mark (1940-2015)

Mary Ellen Mark was an American photographer best known for capturing people on the margins of society, with a keen interest in both subcultures and social issues. Published in 2008, Seen Behind the Scene is a late-career reflection on her work in Hollywood and beyond, as well as offering a deep dive into her photography process.

19. Mama Said There’d Be Days Like This: My Life in the Jazz World – Val Wilmer (1941– )

Released in 1989, Val Wilmer’s memoir came after decades of documenting jazz and blues culture. It’s a thrilling and engaging reflection on the British photographer's career up to that date, as well as covering her work as a writer and cultural historian.

20. From My Land to the Planet – Sebastião Salgado (1944–2025)

Published in 2014, this memoir reflects on Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado’s decades-long career as a documentarian of social issues, migration and the environment. Written after the completion of his famed Genesis series, it combines a twin focus on both his personal history and his environmental activism.

21. Annie Leibovitz at Work – Annie Leibovitz (1949–)

Eight years after being declared a Living Legend by The Library of Congress, portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz released this book in 2008, looking back on decades of work with the likes of Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair and Vogue. It's full of fascinating insights into how Leibovitz approaches assignments and iconic shoots, while also reflecting on her creative evolution over time.

22. Hold Still – Sally Mann (1951–)

Famed for her large-format black-and-white photographs, Sally Mann published this memoir in 2015. It came at a reflective point in her career, decades after the controversy surrounding her naturalistic nudes of children in Immediate Family. In the book, she looks back on her Southern upbringing, her family, and the moral complexities of her work.

23. Road to Seeing – Dan Winters (1962–)

First released in 2014, Road to Seeing chronicles Dan Winters’ path from aspiring artist to one of the most respected portrait photographers of his generation. Written around the middle of his career, it does a great job of blending autobiography with lessons on developing a creative eye.

24. It’s What I Do – Lynsey Addario (1973–)

Released in 2015, It’s What I Do chronicles Lynsey Addario's career as one of the world’s leading conflict photographers. Written while she was still covering major global events, it reflects on both her early career and the personal sacrifices required to work in war zones.

25. There and Back: Photographs from the Edge – Jimmy Chin (1973–)

Published in 2021, this memoir captures Jimmy Chin at the height of his career as a world-class adventure photographer and Academy Award-winning filmmaker. There and Back looks back on decades of risk-taking expeditions and also delves into the philosophy behind capturing the extremes of nature.