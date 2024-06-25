This lens makes me money – and right now it's £400 off!

By
published

Save money on a lens that can MAKE you money – the brilliant OM System 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro is just £899!

Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro lens, being held by a photographer, with the text "Hot Deal"

There are lenses I always keep in my bag for professional work because they make me money – and the OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro is one of those lenses.

And right now you can save big money on a lens that can make big money, as there's a massive £400 off the RRP! Head over to Clifton Cameras right now and you can buy the OM System 40-150mm f/2.8 for just £899.

OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro | was £1,299 | now £899 SAVE £100 at Clifton Cameras + £300 OM cashback

OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro | was £1,299 | now £899
SAVE £100 at Clifton Cameras + £300 OM cashback
This 80-300mm equivalent trinity lens is essential for sports, wildlife and even portraiture. The fast aperture makes low light a breeze, makes backgrounds a blur, and makes it easy to keep fast shutter speeds when shooting action shots. 

💰 £400 saving
✅ Premium pro lens
❌ Best on big bodies

💲Price check: Wex £999 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles