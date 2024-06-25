There are lenses I always keep in my bag for professional work because they make me money – and the OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro is one of those lenses.

The OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro (review) is a lens that I always take with me when I'm shooting wildlife and sport, whether it's lions in Africa or basketball at the local playground. (This is the same lens as the Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro, just with updated OM System branding.)

It's also, as Micro Four Thirds' proxy for a full frame 70-200mm trinity lens (with its equivalent 80-300mm focal range and f/2.8 aperture), a secret weapon for portraiture! And being compatible with 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters, you can extend the reach of this lens to an amazing 600mm to get really up close to faraway subjects.

Its weather-sealed construction means I can take it on a dusty safari or a rainy trip to the countryside without any worries. It has a cool manual focus clutch, enabling you to click back the focus ring to take control, and an even cooler lens hood, which I simply have to show you!

(Image credit: James Artaius)

