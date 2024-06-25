Amazon Prime Day may be just around the corner, but this amazing offer is too good for Prime – this discount isn't even available at Amazon!
OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro | was £1,299 | now £899
SAVE £100 at Clifton Cameras + £300 OM cashback
This 80-300mm equivalent trinity lens is essential for sports, wildlife and even portraiture. The fast aperture makes low light a breeze, makes backgrounds a blur, and makes it easy to keep fast shutter speeds when shooting action shots.
💰 £400 saving ✅ Premium pro lens
❌ Best on big bodies
It's also, as Micro Four Thirds' proxy for a full frame 70-200mm trinity lens (with its equivalent 80-300mm focal range and f/2.8 aperture), a secret weapon for portraiture! And being compatible with 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters, you can extend the reach of this lens to an amazing 600mm to get really up close to faraway subjects.
Its weather-sealed construction means I can take it on a dusty safari or a rainy trip to the countryside without any worries. It has a cool manual focus clutch, enabling you to click back the focus ring to take control, and an even cooler lens hood, which I simply have to show you!
