In a complimentary service that I don't think I've ever seen from a camera manufacturer, Sony is offering a hardware upgrade to improve the color rendition of one of its top cameras – absolutely free of charge.

Of course, "free of charge" may be a subjective term when we're talking about the camera in question: the $25,000 Sony Burano. Still, what Sony is offering is nonetheless pretty remarkable: a replacement of the camera's IR cut filter, with no charge for parts of labor.

So what is an IR cut filter, and why would you want it replaced?

It's a filter that sits in front of the image sensor on your camera, which cuts the infrared transmitted to the sensor while allowing visible light to pass through.

By blocking out light wavelengths above the threshold of the IR spectrum (around 700-750nm), color casts are constrained and color accuracy is improved – particularly when shooting in daylight conditions.

On the left is the original optical filter component; on the right is the newer one, with the new IR cut filter (Image credit: Sony)

Usually, you never mess with the IR cut filter on your camera. Well, unless you're seriously into astrophotography – where you can have your camera modified (asterisk, while invalidating your warranty) to remove the IR cut filter.

Doing this allows those IR spectrum wavelengths – including the all-important H-alpha emission line, enabling you to capturing nebulae – to reach your image sensor for more detailed star shooting. In fact, some of the best cameras for astrophotography (such as the Canon EOS Ra) come without the filter straight from the factory.

Obviously, that's the opposite of what Sony is offering here. The company is upgrading Burano cameras to its newly developed IR cut filter, which improves color rendition by refining the amount of visible light that is transmitted under strong lighting conditions – including daylight.

And I think it's a brilliant thing Sony is doing. Upgrading camera performance with a free firmware upgrade is one thing, but to do it via a free hardware upgrade is quite extraordinary. Even though, admittedly, you're probably never going to see this happen for your Sony A6700.

If you do happen to be a Burano user, you can get this on the house at your regional Sony Service Center on a first come, first served basis.

