Need a lighter telephoto prime? Save $200 on the compact Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports

The Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports is a great choice for sports or wildlife photographers who require a long lens that they can handhold for extended periods

If you’re looking for a super-telephoto prime that won’t break your back, the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports is a great choice. It weighs just 3lb / 1,370g (approx), making it a great long lens for handholding. And at 107.6mm x 236.6mm / 4.2in. x 9.3in, it won’t take up too much space in the best camera backpacks either.

The Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports is currently available for $200 off at B&H Photo in both L mount and E mount, making it a cool $2,799.

I shoot a lot of motorsports, and I can tell you that even a relatively lightweight lens starts to feel heavy after hours of shooting, so this is a great choice for sports or wildlife photographers on the move. And while it’s not the fastest 500mm prime on the market, f/5.6 is still respectable, especially when the tradeoff is portability.

This lens scored very well on test. Digital Camera World praised its relatively lightweight and strong build, excellent image quality, and impressive autofocus and image stabilisation. It’s just a shame this lens is only available in L mount and E mount.

