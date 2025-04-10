Need a lighter telephoto prime? Save $200 on the compact Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports
L-mount and Sony E-mount photographers can save a tidy $200 off the small and lightweight Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports at B&H Photo
If you’re looking for a super-telephoto prime that won’t break your back, the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports is a great choice. It weighs just 3lb / 1,370g (approx), making it a great long lens for handholding. And at 107.6mm x 236.6mm / 4.2in. x 9.3in, it won’t take up too much space in the best camera backpacks either.
The Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports is currently available for $200 off at B&H Photo in both L mount and E mount, making it a cool $2,799.
Save $200 on the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports, a lightweight super-telephoto prime that boasts a solid build, great image quality, optical image stabilization, and dust and splash resistance.
I shoot a lot of motorsports, and I can tell you that even a relatively lightweight lens starts to feel heavy after hours of shooting, so this is a great choice for sports or wildlife photographers on the move. And while it’s not the fastest 500mm prime on the market, f/5.6 is still respectable, especially when the tradeoff is portability.
This lens scored very well on test. Digital Camera World praised its relatively lightweight and strong build, excellent image quality, and impressive autofocus and image stabilisation. It’s just a shame this lens is only available in L mount and E mount.
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
