This is the coolest Polaroid film I've ever seen

Polaroid has just launched the coolest film stock I've ever seen – an electric green Duochrome film stock that's highly experimental, unpredictable, surreal and creative.

Polaroid Black & Green 600 Film – Duochrome Edition sees the manufacturer resurrect the Duochrome line that was produced by the company during its previous incarnation as The Impossible Project.

"First released by The Impossible Project, Duochrome film has a reputation for being radical," says Polaroid. "Its unique chemistry takes the ordinary to the abstract thanks to a clash of color and contrast. It’s notoriously tricky, and our latest batch is no exception.

"We use a mix of Yellow & Cyan dye to make the Green Duochrome paste. It’s an experimental formulation that creates a challenging, 'sunspot' mottled effect that is at once unpredictable and unique."

(Image credit: Rayan Nohra • Francesco Sambati • Sarah Eiseman)

In fact, the film is so unpredictable that Polaroid describes it as "risky" – and offers it at a price 33% lower than its other film stocks.

"Due to the film's extreme experimental nature, we cannot guarantee stable results. As such, we sell it at a reduced price. We do not accept refunds related to defects or faults of any kind."

Polaroid 600 film is designed for vintage Polaroid 600 cameras – the vintage ones that your parents owned, and that you find at yard sales and flea markets. These do not have batteries, so each pack of 600 film contains a battery. However, modern battery powered i-Type cameras (like the Polaroid Now (opens in new tab)) still accept 600 film, so its good for new and old Polaroids alike.

Polaroid Black & Green 600 Film – Duochrome Edition costs $14.99 / £13.99 directly from the Polaroid website (opens in new tab) (it is not yet available in Australia). Given that the last batch of Black & Yellow Duochrome Film is currently selling for double the price on Amazon US (opens in new tab) and Amazon UK (opens in new tab), it would be wise to order now before stock runs low.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

