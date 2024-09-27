Think $29,000 is expensive for this camera body? It'll cost you $90,000 to actually take a picture!

Phase One adds a new 40mm version of its XC camera, costing $29,000 – or $90,000 if you want the digital back as well!

Last year, Phase One introduced the XC, a 150MP medium-format camera featuring a built-in Rodenstock 23mm f/5.6 lens. Now the Danish camera company has launched a new version of the camera, the XC 40, that comes equipped with a longer lens to offer a more versatile option for photographers.

The original Phase One XC received critiques regarding the ultra-wide 23mm lens, which provides a 14mm full-frame equivalent focal length. While this wide-angle view was useful, it isn't the ideal choice for many landscape or travel photographers as it can be too wide for most standard compositions. 

