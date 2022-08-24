These are the best Polaroid summer deals right now

By published

Grab these great Polaroid savings and relive the nostalgia of instant film

Polaroid deals
(Image credit: Polaroid)

If you have been looking for the best Polaroid deals this Summer, or you have been dreaming of owning a wonderful but of retro tech, now could be the time to buy thanks to some amazing Polaroid Summer sales.

Whether you're looking for traditional form factor, tiny but mighty, something a little different from the upside down, or from a galaxy far far away... these are the best deals on Polaroid right now and offer a lot for the instant photography enthusiast. 

Like always, we have rounded up the best deals which can be seen below, but we recommend heading to Amazon (opens in new tab) to see the cash you could save!

(opens in new tab)

Polaroid Now Mandalorian|was $139.99|now $109.46 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $30.53 Bring the Disney+ series home with The Mandalorian Edition Polaroid Now analog instant camera. Take instant film photos and look cool while doing it.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Polaroid Originals Lab|was $129|now $89.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $39.01 The Polaroid lab converts digital photos on your phone to real Polaroid prints through the Polaroid Originals app. Get that instant camera feel without the hassle.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Polaroid Now|was $119.99|now $99.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $20 Polaroid's new point-and-shoot analog instant camera has all you need to catch every life moment in an original Polaroid photograph.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Polaroid Go|was $99.99|now $80.75 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $19.24 Polaroid's point-and-shoot analog instant camera has all you need to catch every life moment. It features autofocus, double exposures, plus a self-timer and flash, for all the fun of portraiture.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

If you're not sure about these models, why not discover the best instant film camera (opens in new tab)s or even go larger and more specialist with the best film camera (opens in new tab)s.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles