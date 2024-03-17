The Yongnuo YN11mm F1.8S DA DSM WL will follow you anywhere!

We’ve seen some pretty amazing things at The Photography & Video Show this weekend, but this is especially smart. Yongnuo hasn’t just made a neat, fast, ultra-wide prime for E-mount cameras like the Sony A6700, it’s equipped it with an optional wireless follow focus unit.

On its own, the Yongnuo YN11mm F1.8S DA DSM WL sells for $261 (about £205 / AU$398) plus shipping, but you can it get it with the wireless remote at little extra cost – $282 (about £222 / AU$430) for the kit.

To use the wireless remote you switch the lens to manual mode and focus with a dial on the remote. Not only that, you can set A/B focus points for a controlled focus pull and even start and stop recording. This looks a brilliant tool for solo shooters presenting to camera, for example.

(Image credit: Future)

The lens itself has a sophisticated optical construction with 10 elements in 9 groups, including one aspherical element, an aspherical element with ultra-low dispersion glass and an ultra-high refractive index element.

Autofocus is via a digital stepping motor and there’s a manual aperture ring. The minimum focus distance is 0.15m and the maximum magnification ratio is 0.15x.

There’s no shortage of good Sony E-mount lenses these days, and you can see more in our guides to the best lenses for the Sony A6700 and best lenses for the Sony A6400 – but this Yongnuo does impress us with its specifications and its features.

We got to take a closer look at this lens on the Yongnuo stand together with its wireless remote. It’s an amazing little gadget that’s a fraction of the cost of the best follow focus units for professional filmmaking.