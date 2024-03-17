The Yongnuo YN11mm F1.8S DA DSM WL will follow you anywhere!

By Rod Lawton
published

Yongnuo’s new APS-C E-mount ultra-wide lens has a neat trick – an optional wireless follow focus remote

Yongnuo YN 11mm f/1.8S DA DSM WL
(Image credit: Future)

We’ve seen some pretty amazing things at The Photography & Video Show this weekend, but this is especially smart. Yongnuo hasn’t just made a neat, fast, ultra-wide prime for E-mount cameras like the Sony A6700, it’s equipped it with an optional wireless follow focus unit.

On its own, the Yongnuo YN11mm F1.8S DA DSM WL sells for $261 (about £205 / AU$398) plus shipping, but you can it get it with the wireless remote at little extra cost – $282 (about £222 / AU$430) for the kit.

To use the wireless remote you switch the lens to manual mode and focus with a dial on the remote. Not only that, you can set A/B focus points for a controlled focus pull and even start and stop recording. This looks a brilliant tool for solo shooters presenting to camera, for example.

(Image credit: Future)

The lens itself has a sophisticated optical construction with 10 elements in 9 groups, including one aspherical element, an aspherical element with ultra-low dispersion glass and an ultra-high refractive index element.

Autofocus is via a digital stepping motor and there’s a manual aperture ring. The minimum focus distance is 0.15m and the maximum magnification ratio is 0.15x.

There’s no shortage of good Sony E-mount lenses these days, and you can see more in our guides to the best lenses for the Sony A6700 and best lenses for the Sony A6400 – but this Yongnuo does impress us with its specifications and its features.

We got to take a closer look at this lens on the Yongnuo stand together with its wireless remote. It’s an amazing little gadget that’s a fraction of the cost of the best follow focus units for professional filmmaking.

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com



